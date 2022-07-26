ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klondike discontinues beloved taco-shaped ice cream treat

By Boston25News.com Staff
 2 days ago
Choco Taco Choco Taco (Credit: Klondike)

Klondike says it has discontinued its beloved taco-shaped ice cream treat.

The Chaco Taco has been around since the 1980s, but the ice cream company says they’re not as popular as other products.

Fans took to social media with comments like, “Chaco Taco has fallen” and “They always take the best things away from us.”

After Klondike announced that the Chaco Taco is going away for good, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to buy the rights to the iconic treat.

