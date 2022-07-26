Family Fun Events All Week at the Henderson County Fair

The 22nd Annual Balloon Race is taking place this weekend in Galesburg at Lake Storey. Craft vendors, food, games, and more can all be enjoyed at the family fun event. Vice President Jackie Saul shares when spectators can enjoy balloon launches and the night glows:. “The flights that are expected...
Into the Future, Back to Our Roots is the theme for this year’s Warren County Prime Beef Festival, which will kick off Saturday, September 3rd with the Queen Pageant at The Crossing Church in Monmouth. The festival will officially get underway the following Wednesday with the parade down Broadway. Along with traditional events taking place, a few new additions can be enjoyed, shares Board Member Josh Oaks and Secretary and Public Relations Advertising Aubrey McVey:
West Central Community Services Head Start and Early Head Start zero to five programs are currently enrolling students in Knox, Warren, and Henderson Counties. Providing comprehensive, family focused school readiness in the home and classrooms, Program Facilitator Lisa Medina Foshay explains new guidelines that automatically make a child eligible:. More...
MENDON, Ill. — Understandably, CayLee Hughes needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “My gosh,” she said. “I just feel overwhelmed.”. Hughes does not expect her feet to touch the ground for quite a while after being named the 57th Miss Adams County Fair Pageant winner in front of a Wednesday night crowd of about 750 people.
A Quad Cities candy store, coffee shop, and tea room will soon be closing its doors permanently. The owners of Taste Buds in Rock Island, IL announced that after a lot of discussions, they will be closing the shop at the end of August. With Taste Buds' closure, there will be plenty of deals before the doors close one final time.
Reprinted from Nov. 19, 2021. This editorial won the sweepstakes prize, called the Golden Quill, among 95 entries in the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (ISWNE) annual competition. The award was presented at ISWNE’s annual conference July 23 at Lexington, Ky.
The 6th annual Tim Chick Memorial Coed Softball Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, August 27th at Hinkle Fields in Knoxville, Il. The tournament was started to celebrate the life of Tim Chick and his love of baseball/softball. The proceeds from the tournament are used to provide scholarships to high school students and tributes in Tim’s name.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Style Ice Cream opened the first store in the Quad Cities in 1947. 75 years later, it has expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all. Kent Kindelsperger, owner of Country Style Ice Cream, discusses the history of the soft-serve...
While most of the Quad-Cities slept, the American Duchess riverboat arrived in the Quad-Cities early Wednesday. The paddlewheel riverboat locked through around 3:30 a.m. at Lock and Dam 15 on Arsenal Island before docking in Bettendorf. The American Duchess is the smallest boat in the American Queen Voyages at 341...
Well, well, well. It looks like there's a new warning about giving money to panhandlers who aren't what they appear to be. Officials across the country are warning people about the instrumentalists who are begging for money while they "play the violin." Little do citizens know, they are not actually playing the violin, the speaker is just playing music off their phone while they pretend to play the instrument.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
FORT MADISON - This isn't your aunt Susie's laundromat. Jim and Melanie Cobb, the new owners of the The Plaza at Fort Madison's west side had never owned a laundromat before. They hadn't really intended on owning one now, but rather wanted to chase the warm weather after leaving their home in Utah.
Car thieves are still on the hunt for vehicles in and around the QCA. On Saturday morning, Karie Martensen of Davenport woke up to notice her car was missing outside of her home. Martensen says she only had the Kia for two weeks prior to it being stolen. Martensen said...
To continue meeting the healthcare needs of the local community, OSF HealthCare will be opening an OnCall Urgent Care location, as well as relocating their current Prompt Care to their St. Mary’s south campus, explains OSF HealthCare Holy Family and St. Mary’s President Lisa DeKezel:. “We are opening...
Jeffrey and Kelli DeCap to Joy Dornfeld, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $305,000. Jeffrey Huffman to Isis Weathersby, 1220 June St., Kewanee, $44,000. PGL2, LLC to Riley and Randyll Reeves, a tract of land located in a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $230,000.
A proposal from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic isn’t making everyone happy. A petition to keep them the same started circulating Wednesday. Organizer Bruce Goacher and his family – owners of Sweet Delite on 4th Street,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A veteran leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is retiring in August to focus on her health and family in the wake of a terminal cancer diagnosis. Corrections Undersheriff Ronda Guyton is the first hired and only commissioned African American woman to work...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A fully stocked backpack is the foundation of the back-to-school scene. But backpacks---along with the supplies inside---are not cheep. That’s why Verizon has stepped up again this year with their “10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” happening Sunday, July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at participating stores.
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
Eleanor (Ellie) Gaile Gillette, 91, of Galesburg, died peacefully 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing, Galesburg. Ellie was born September 9, 1930 in Galesburg, the daughter of Glenn Ray and Cecile Elizabeth (Mahon) Hawkins. While out roller skating one night, Ellie met Max Gillette. They were...
