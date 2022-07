Joseph Clarence Torkelson died on Friday, July 22, one day after being recovered from Bend's Whitewater Park, officials said. Torkelson started the float upstream with a roommate on July 21, according to the Bend Police Department. From the footbridge adjacent to Colorado Avenue, passersby spotted the 56-year-old unresponsive in the park's middle passage, upstream from the surf wave. They asked a nearby kayaker to pull him out and by 2:20 pm he was out of the water and was given CPR before the police and fire department arrived, who then continued conducting CPR. The area Torkelson was found is off-limits for floaters.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO