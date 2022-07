Q's Dairy Sweet remains a prominent business in Crawford. The business is located at 3554 Highway 20 next to Westco. "It started in 1967, "owner Irene Hughes said. "They brought the main part in on a truck back then and had a little filling station too. That was the original dairy sweet. It was a franchise at that time. Its had six owners since then. I bought it nine years ago in September. And the previous owners, are the ones who started the barbecue. I just continued with it, and I've expanded a whole bunch."

CRAWFORD, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO