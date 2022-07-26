NWS Bulletin: Heat, Smoke and a Chance of Thunderstorms

Robert Oliver Lillard, our loving father passed away on 5/30/2022 in Standish, California. He was born May 31, 1938, son of Oliver & Patricia Lillard in Sacramento, California. Robert went to El Camino High School and met Nancy Sharp. They married at an early age and had four children, daughters, Laura, Julie, Jennifer and a son, John. As Robert graduated from Sac State University, he pursued a career in the Aerospace industry as an Aerospace engineer. He worked for McDonnell Douglas at that time in Sacramento. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union No 3. The family moved to Nipomo, California where he then worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base as a project manager which tested missiles and rockets. He worked on many projects for NASA including the Apollo project and the International Space Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida. He received an Award of Merit from NASA in recognition for his dedication, achievement and support of the manned space program. He also received from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a group achievement award to the Delta Operations Team for his outstanding service working for the Delta Program which accomplished over 100 successful launches. He continued to work in the Aerospace industry until he retired at age 66.

