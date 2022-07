FOLSOM — State prison officials are investigating after two inmates were killed in separate attacks at two Northern California prisons. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said the deaths occurred at High Desert State Prison in Susanville on July 22 and California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom on July 23. The inmate killed in Folsom was identified as Wayne Caskey, 59. Prison guards witnessed Caskey being attacked by fellow inmates Daryl Cull, 56, and Nicholas Mangelli, 32, with manufactured weapons, officials said. Caskey was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, approximately 30 minutes after the attack. Mangelli was sentenced to life...

