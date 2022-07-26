ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton County, TN

Couple subjected children to ‘sickening’ living conditions, sheriff says

By Shay Arthur
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after Tipton County investigators say they discovered four children subjected to horrific living conditions.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley gave a stark description of what he said his investigators found inside the home off Old Memphis Road near Covington.

“When you allow kids to live in filth, with the animals inside, feces, urine, cockroaches, all the things that these detectives found are sickening,” Beasley said. “To subject children to such conditions is inexcusable.”

Detectives found the children’s beds covered in dog feces, their bathroom didn’t work and cockroaches in the refrigerator.

They initially showed up at the home earlier this month when executing a narcotics search warrant. They found more than two pounds of marijuana and pills and seized more than $30,000.

Sheriff Beasley said the possession of drugs became secondary to the way 36-year-old Jamie May and 37-year-old Adam Stark subjected the children to live.

“When you see the living conditions that these kids were in and if you were a friend of Ms. May or Mr. Stark and you’ve been in that home and you’ve seen those conditions and didn’t report them, you’re just as guilty. You have an obligation if you’re a true friend to tell the mother to get the home cleaned up for the kid’s sake anyway,” Beasley said.

Beasley told WREG that those four children found in deplorable conditions are now somewhere safe and getting the care they deserve. He said it’s crucial to notify law enforcement or the Department of Children’s Services if you believe a child is living in unsafe conditions.

“You can contact either one of us. You can be anonymous to law enforcement, DCS has a hotline that you can contact and stay anonymous there,” he said.

If you think you have more information on the case, you can contact the Tipton County Criminal Investigations Division at 901-4755-3300

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WREG

Slain pastor’s husband wants teen suspects prosecuted to the fullest

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The husband of a slain Memphis pastor is calling for justice to the fullest extent for two 15-year-old suspects who have been charged with her death. It is a nightmare that replays for Darrell Eason-Williams. “She was out there in the yard, seconds, minutes later they came knocking on the door,” he recalled. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

MPD: Woman driving 104 mph crashes, injures child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after a crash in northeast Memphis that injured a child. The crash happened May 2 on Raleigh Lagrange Road near the Meadows Apartment Homes. Memphis Police say Miciah Tribbitt, 19, was traveling westbound in the far righthand lane of Raleigh Lagrange. Police say as Tribbitt approached […]
MEMPHIS, AL
WBBJ

Humboldt Police: 1 killed, another injured earlier this week

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed that one man was killed and another injured earlier this week. The Humboldt Police Department says its officers were sent to 4700 Main Street a little past 1:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25 due to a call about a vehicle being shot at and in a ditch.
HUMBOLDT, TN
Chester County Independent

Family robbed at gun point at Jacks Creek

The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information relating to the recent aggravated robbery which occurred in the Jacks Creek community of Chester County. According to Chester County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Seth Preslar, this investigation is active and ongoing. “We are working on...
fox17.com

Horde of burglars steal over $9K worth of merchandise from Tennessee store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Memphis Police Department (MPD) Officers responded to the Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard regarding a business burglary Monday at 3:50 a.m. Officers say they observed forced entry through the front door and that the front door window was shattered. The complainant advised six or more...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

