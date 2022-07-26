ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

Cover picture for the articleRecord rainfall in St. Louis has triggered flash flooding as more than seven inches of...

Related
AdWeek

Two St. Louis Reporters Safe After Getting Stuck in Flood Waters

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Two KSDK reports came face to face with the dangers of reporting in extreme weather after historic rainfall hit the St. Louis area.
Daily Mail

St. Louis' 100-year flood turns deadly: One person is dead after becoming trapped in their car as rainfall record is smashed after eight INCHES falls overnight - and coast-to-coast heatwave rages across nation

One person has died in severe flash flooding after a 100-year weather record was obliterated in St Louis - as more than eight inches of torrential rain fell overnight, sparking deluge alerts across the city. Authorities confirmed that the person who sadly lost their life was in a car when...
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Issues State Of Emergency

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) The St. Louis area is officially in a state of emergency. Historic and intense rainfall moved through that part of our state Tuesday morning, bringing some flash flooding. One person was killed after the person’s car was inundated by floodwaters on a St. Louis street.
FOX2Now

St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
5 On Your Side

University City family's flooding video viewed by thousands

Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City. Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later. "This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said. After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they...
FOX2now.com

Several interstates flood amid record rainfall

ST. LOUIS – Several road closures have been taking place early Tuesday morning as flash flooding severely affects traffic. The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid many interstates. Check your route for flooding before leaving to avoid a delay. The biggest problem for drivers now the closing...
FOX 2

PHOTOS: SkyFOX spots major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in […]
FOX2now.com

Road closure at I-44 and Six Flags

ST. LOUIS – An early morning crash caused lane closures at I-44. The crash took place around 5:20 Wednesday morning westbound on I-44 just before Six Flags. Traffic was slowly moving through the area as two left lanes were closed. The cause of the crash and injuries have yet to be reported.
FOX 2

One dead, 70 rescued from St. Louis City floodwaters

ST. LOUIS – Flooding Tuesday morning caused one person to die and 70 others were rescued in St. Louis City. The death happened at about 10 a.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water. When the water receded, a body was found inside the […]
