Tues. Headlines: SWAT Team Standoff; 1st Monkey Pox Case in Kenosha; Drowned Teen ID’d; Early Voting Begins
2 days ago
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No injuries were reported after Kenosha Police responded to a disturbance last night. It happened near an apartment building on 28th Avenue near 40th Street. Police were called to the area on reports of a person with a gun. When they arrived, they heard a shot...
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Country Thunder arrest and citation totals have been released. There were nine felony arrests including three for child abuse, two for bail jumping as well as battery, strangulation, threats to an officer, and endangering safety. 16 misdemeanor arrests were recorded-seven for disorderly conduct, 5 for resisting an...
A Racine man allegedly fired two shots into the driver’s side truck door of a parked SUV for seemingly no reason and now could spend almost 20 years behind bars. Ramon Lascarez-Antonio, 25, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and marijuana possession plus one misdemeanor count each of obstruction and criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison or $56,000 in fines.
FRANKLIN, Wis. — For 15 months, two search warrants related to thedisappearance and homicide investigation of Sandra Eckert have been under a court-ordered seal. 12 News obtained several search warrants from Sandra and her husband, Wes Eckert's home, and another property on Rawson Avenue about five miles away. Detectives...
July 28, 2022 – Richfield, WI – A 73-year-old Pewaukee man was northbound on Highway 164 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. when the man said a red Chevy Malibu in front of him braked rapidly and stopped to turn left to go west on Hubertus Road.
An accused hit-and-run driver is to face multiple charges in a fatal weekend crash in Kenosha. 40-year-old Steven Falls is accused of running from the scene on foot. He was caught later by a Kenosha Sheriff’s deputy and a police dog. Falls reportedly has five previous operating while intoxicated...
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is calling for the immediate suspension of an online absentee ballot function within the state’s website “My Vote Wisconsin.”. According to a statement put out by the sheriff’s office, they had been contacted by complainants who have reported apparent vulnerabilities that could lead to fraudulent voting within the My Vote Wisconsin website.
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin family is grieving after an 89-year-old great-grandmother was killed in a Kenosha crash this past weekend. The man charged in the crash has five previous OWI convictions on his record, and police say intoxicants were a factor in the crash. It happened at...
(Waukegan, IL) An arrest has been made in a Waukegan shooting that caused controversy earlier this year. Kaleb Brown of Lake Villa is facing aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, stemming from the February shooting of a 19-year-old dollar store employee. The case originally led police to wrongfully arrest a 15-year-old high school student, who they held for two days before clearing him in the case. According to court records, at the time of his arrest for the February incident, Brown had outstanding warrants for a pair of weapons charges dating back to June of 2021. Lake County Jail records indicate that the 20-year-old also faces theft and criminal damage to property charges that were originally filed in September of 2020. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars, with a court date for the shooting scheduled for mid-August…no further court dates were issued on the other charges after a hearing last Friday.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. MPD confirmed a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed near North 90th and West Hampton Avenue. Police said it happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Police said they are searching...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department says two people are in the hospital after a large gunfight. It happened outside the Citgo gas station at 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Surveillance footage WISN 12 News obtained from the gas station shows the brawl...
EVANSTON, Ill. — A man was charged in the deadly shooting of a father shot and killed in an Evanston park while playing Pokémon Go with his daughter. Khiryan Monroe, 20, turned himself into police on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder. On July 14 just after 9 p.m., Servando Hamros, 29, was […]
(Beach Park, IL) Three people are in varying conditions, after being shot in broad daylight in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 in the parking lot of a business in the 38-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue. Authorities say a trio of people were shot after an argument with a male subject. The victims were able to drive away from the scene where they were found by Sheriff’s deputies, and transported to the hospital. A male was in critical condition, another male was in serious condition, while a female was considered stable. Officials do not believe the shooting was gang-related. There have been no arrests at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were wounded after a shooting that was reported Tuesday afternoon outside a mini-mart in far north suburban Beach Park. The incident happened outside Hoeksema's Mini-Mart Beer & Liquor, at Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the business parking lot around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release.A responding deputy found a vehicle pulled to the side of the road in the area of Wadsworth and Gabriel Avenue. Three people with gunshot wounds were inside the vehicle.A preliminary investigation found the three victims met the shooting suspect in the...
LAKEWOOD – Over the past few days, homes in the Village of Lakewood have fallen victim to vandalism. Lakewood-Busti Police are currently investigating the crime, which appears to be random acts by no-gooders. The village’s mayor, Randy Holcomb, is now warning those in the community to be on alert....
