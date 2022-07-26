Worker rescued from car’s roof in Lindbergh flooding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 anchor John Pertzborn witnessed a water rescue this morning on South Lindbergh at Frontenac on the way into work. He happened to be on the correct side of the road.

Pertzborn was driving in the northbound lanes when flash flooding formed a lake on the southbound lanes, trapping two drives. The floodwaters were held back from Pertzborn’s lanes by the concrete road divider.

Firefighters were there to rescue a Metro worker trapped on the roof of his car. They extended the ladder to rescue another man.

Police tell Pertzborn that this area flooded five years ago. They say that everyone made it out safe in this situation. The road reopened at around 4:00 am.

