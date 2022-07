After years as an AL East doormat, the Baltimore Orioles have found new life this season. That continued on Thursday, with a little help from the Tampa Bay Rays. In the eighth inning with Baltimore leading 1-0, Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini hit what should have been a routine fly ball for Rays right fielder Josh Lowe for the second out of the inning. We say "should have," but instead, well, it's probably better if you just see what happened:

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO