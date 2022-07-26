ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton County, VA

State police investigating four-vehicle crash that left two dead in Southampton County

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEBBX_0gtBxacA00

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in Southampton County on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two people.

At 11:30 a.m. on July 25, officers responded to the scene of the fatal crash on Route 58 eastbound at Pretlow Street, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

Through their investigation, VSP found that the driver of a 2007 International tractor-trailer, now identified as 70-year-old Stephen McNeil, of Monroe, North Carolina, was traveling in the eastbound lanes at the posted speed limit when he approached traffic and struck the rear of a 2017 Kenworth dump truck.

According to police, the tractor-trailer struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu after crashing into the dump truck. The dump truck was pushed into another tractor-trailer, a Freightliner.

Police said the dump truck and the International tractor-trailer caught fire upon collision. McNeil died immediately. His front-seat passenger, identified as 57-year-old Bobby Nicholson, also of Monroe, North Carolina, was ejected from the vehicle and died upon impact, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AbvM_0gtBxacA00
Photo credit: Virginia State Police

The driver of the dump truck, Christopher Vinson, was taken to Southampton Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu had minor injuries, while the driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.

VSP is working with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Department on the investigation of this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP at 804-674-2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12J4BM_0gtBxacA00
Photo credit: Virginia State Police

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southampton County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
North Carolina State
City
Monroe, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Southampton County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Nicholson
Person
Stephen Mcneil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident#State#Vsp#International#Southampton Hospital
13News Now

VDOT: Delays at MMMBT due to vehicle fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: Shortly after 9 a.m., traffic was beginning to resume normally. If you're traveling through the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel this morning, you may experience delays. According to an update from the Virginia Department of Transportation, on I-664 in Newport News at the south end of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy