Tesla sees 18.56% quarterly revenue dip in China due to Covid lockdowns in Q2

By Maria Merano
teslarati.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs revealed by Tesla in a Form 10Q filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, the company’s business in China experienced a quarterly decline in revenue due to the Covid lockdowns that hit the country in the second quarter. Tesla China’s revenue hit $3.787...

Tesla battery supplier LG Energy Solution considering sites for Europe factory

Tesla supplier LG Energy Solution noted on Wednesday that it is looking at potential sites for a dedicated battery plant in Europe. The company also stated that it would ramp up its battery production activities in Asia outside China, especially amidst the country’s ongoing Covid-related challenges. LG Energy Solution...
Daily Mail

Rough day for tech giants: Amazon posts $2 billion loss with a huge drop for the second straight quarter as shoppers return to stores - while Apple profits fall 11% due to supply chain crisis and COVID lockdowns in China

Amazon on Thursday announced a massive loss for the second straight quarter, as consumers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. Apple also shared lukewarm news, revealing that its profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and China's COVID lockdowns. Tech stocks were rallying after-hours, however, because...
geekwire.com

Amazon stock rises 10% as tech giant beats revenue expectations amid ‘inflationary pressures’

Shares of Amazon rose more than 10% in after-hours trading after the Seattle tech giant beat revenue expectations for its second fiscal quarter. “Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Shanghai output expected to reach ~3,000 vehicles per day after factory upgrades

When Tesla finishes Giga Shanghai’s upgrades, the factory will have the capacity to produce around 3,000 vehicles per day. Giga Shanghai is also expected to introduce a third shift of workers to the factory. Tesla China estimates that recent upgrades to the production lines increased the factory’s capacity. In addition to a third shift, the Shanghai gigafactory is expected to produce between 1,000 to 2,000 Model 3 units daily. The Model Y assembly line would have the capacity to produce up to 2,200 units per day.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Posts $2B Loss, Still Beats Wall Street Expectations

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe and Sleep BetterRoku Claims $1B In...
CNBC

Walmart shares slump after retailer cuts profit outlook on inflation concerns

Walmart shares fell after the company cut its profit expectations as inflation forces shoppers to spend more on food and less on electronics and other discretionary categories. CEO Doug McMillon said aggressive markdowns on items such as clothing are also hurting margins. Walmart shares fell, as did the stocks of...
FOXBusiness

Microsoft blames economic woes for missing profit targets

Microsoft on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 billion, or $2.23 per share, a rare disappointment from the tech giant that has consistently beat Wall Street expectations in recent years. It posted revenue of $51.9 billion in the April-June period, up 12% from last year. Analysts had been looking...
TheStreet

Tesla Rival May Run Short of Cash

At Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) - Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Report, history has repeated itself. The startup, once considered the new Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, raised hopes when it said it was about to produce its first vehicle for sale. The Los Angeles company gave a date for the start of production and the delivery of the first units.
FOXBusiness

Ford 2Q profit up 19% on strong prices, sales increase

Ford Motor Co.'s net income rose 19% in the second quarter as the company pulled together enough computer chips to boost factory output and sales. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Wednesday it made $667 million from April through June. Adjusted earnings per share were 68 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 45 cents, according to FactSet.
srnnews.com

Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
The Associated Press

Apple still thriving as economy slows, despite 3Q profit dip

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple’s profit slipped during the past quarter, but the world’s largest technology company is holding up better than many of its peers as the economy teeters on the edge of a recession. While grappling with manufacturing headaches and inflation pressures that have vexed a wide range of businesses, Apple saw its profit for the April-June period decline by 10% while revenue edged up 2%. Both figures were better than analysts projected. The results announced Thursday for Apple’s fiscal third quarter weren’t a shock. That’s because Apple had already warned that its revenue would be depressed by as much as $8 billion because of supply chain problems that have been compounded by pandemic-related shutdowns in Chinese factories that make iPhones and other Apple products. That scenario played out as expected in Apple’s fiscal third quarter. Earnings fell to $19.4 billion, or $1.20 per share, while revenue edged up to nearly $83 billion.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s standard connectivity gets shortened to eight years in China

Earlier this month, Tesla stopped offering free lifetime standard connectivity for its newly-purchased vehicles in the United States. It was then only a matter of time before Tesla’s connectivity package in countries such as China was also updated. As could be seen on Tesla China’s official website, this was...
srnnews.com

Panasonic’s Q1 profit hit by China lockdowns, rising material costs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp, which supplies batteries to Tesla, posted a 39% drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as China’s COVID-19 lockdowns and rising material costs disrupted production and squeezed profitability. A two-month lockdown in Shanghai this spring kept people at home and forced factories to...
