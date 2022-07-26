ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ve got visitors! Moment a herd of cheeky deer make themselves at home in an East London garden as they happily eat all the roses and nibble on grass

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A herd of deer have been spotted making themselves at home in an east London neighbourhood, taking the time to relax in someone's garden.

Footage shared online shows the moment passer-by Danny Jackson spotted the trespassers over the weekend nibbling on an unsuspecting person's grass and carefully maintained rose bushes in Harold Hill, Havering.

He filmed the herd standing in the garden enjoying the sunshine on Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SI6co_0gtBwgNN00
The deer were seen eating the grass and roses in an unsuspecting person's front garden 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5LJG_0gtBwgNN00
Mr Jackson, a wedding photographer, said he thought the heatwave had dried up their usual grazing areas and that they had ventured into the estate for something to eat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Gh5J_0gtBwgNN00
They munched the grass and plants in gardens in Harold Hill, Havering, east London 

In the footage, the five male deer can be seen trimming the bushes and grass and enjoying breakfast together.

Mr Jackson walks quite close to the herd who spot him but pay him no attention.

He can be heard saying: 'What a day to be without my camera. Luckily I've got a phone.

'There are five males here. They've probably eaten every rose in this lady's front garden.

'It's quite early. It's eight o clock in the morning. There's not many people around so I'm guessing this is the time of day when they do this. [Maybe] they go down all the roads. I've seen quite a few people walking around and they completely ignore them, so I'm guessing this happens a lot.'

In another bizarre image from the footage, the deer are seen standing on someone's driveway.

Together they walk between gardens using a gap in the fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUsxK_0gtBwgNN00
The herd were filmed by passer-by Danny Jackson, who was surprised to see the unusual scene play out on a quiet suburban road 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lu7Y_0gtBwgNN00
The herd were spotted making themselves at home in the suburban London neighbourhood 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5EL0_0gtBwgNN00
They were filmed walking from property to property through gaps in fences and even jumping over small walls 

Mr Jackson, a wedding photographer, was delivering pictures to a client when he spotted the unusual guests.

'I was delivering some photos to a client in Harold Hill when I noticed the deer', Mr Jackson, from Canvey Island, said.

'There is a woods nearby but I've never noticed them so far into the estate before.'

'I presume the recent heatwave has dried up their usual grazing areas and so they had ventured further in.

'I spent some time following them as they travelled from garden to garden. At one point they entered a garden with several rose bushes and they ate all the roses.

'They seemed quite unfazed by me as they walked, occasionally leaping over the small wall dividing the properties.

'They reminded me of a group of rebellious teenagers up to no good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDc8A_0gtBwgNN00
Mr Jackson said the visitors reminded him of a 'group of rebellious teenagers up to no good' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbOXS_0gtBwgNN00
Mr Jackson was able to get quite close to the herd, who he said paid no attention to him or others walking by 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8Hhz_0gtBwgNN00
Deer have been known to sneak into gardens at night to munch on garden plants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26D3K1_0gtBwgNN00
Mr Jackson said the cheeky deer ate a whole bush of roses in one person's front garden 

Deer have been known to sneak into gardens at night to munch on garden plants.

The Royal Horticultural Society have previously said that prize roses are a particular target for hungry deer, along with geraniums and camellias.

Gardeners who want to protect their handiwork may be advised to replace these blooms with daphnes, buddleias and globe thistles, which are less popular and far less likely to be eaten.

