Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine & Olivia Wilde Confirmed To Attend Venice World Premiere For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

By Andreas Wiseman
 2 days ago
New Line Cinema’s anticipated psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling was confirmed this morning for an Out of Competition slot at the Venice Film Festival (August 31 – Sep 10) and the studio has confirmed that director Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine will tread the red carpet.

Wilde’s sophomore feature follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) who seem lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice finds herself questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

Pic will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 21 September 2022 and in North America on September 23, 2022.

Pop sensation Styles, who has already acted in movies Dunkirk and Eternals, is set for a fall festival breakout this year with Don’t Worry Darling preceding Toronto title My Policeman.

Wilde stated today: “I am honored and thrilled that Don’t Worry Darling will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. When we dreamed of making this movie, we imagined Venice as our ultimate goal, and we can hardly believe it’s really happening! From our cast—led by the formidable Florence Pugh and Harry Styles—to the design of this world and the kinetic cinematography, the film was crafted for viewing in the collective setting of the theatrical experience. For this first screening to take place in the jewel-like surroundings of the Venice Lido and in the presence of some of international cinema’s most accomplished artists is beyond exciting. I look forward to sharing the visceral ride of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ with the world, beginning with the Venice Film Festival, and I wish to thank Alberto Barbera and the Biennale for the selection. This is truly a dream come true.”

Wilde directs from a screenplay penned by her Booksmart writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl Diaries) and Silberman. The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

Wilde is joined behind the camera by two-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born), production designer Katie Byron, editor Affonso Gonçalves, Oscar-nominated composer John Powell, music supervisor Randall Poster and costume designer Arianne Phillips.

