Fans all say the same thing as Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies confesses to being a Chelsea supporter

By James Colasanti
 3 days ago
BAYERN MUNICH star Alphonso Davies has admitted to being a closet Chelsea fan.

The wing-back's confession to ESPN has led fans to joke Barcelona will now try and sign him after a summer in which they have been a fly in the ointment of the Blues' transfer plans.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world Credit: Reuters

Canada star Davies is the latest Bayern star to be asked by the American sports broadcaster about which British-based side he supports.

His answer was: "I mean... I grew up watching Chelsea.... so Chelsea."

His reply prompted a few Instagram tongue-in-cheek replies suggesting Thomas Tuchel's side should now make a bid for the 21-year-old.

One said: "So you're telling me there's a chance."

Others joked it would spark new interest from the Barca, who signed Blues target Raphinha from Leeds this summer.

Xavi's Spanish giants also look set to pip the Stamford Bridge club to another of their top targets, Sevilla centre-half Jules Kounde.

In reply to the footage of Davies admitting his Chelsea allegiance, one fan wrote: "Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Davies and are preparing official bid soon."

Another said: "Barcelona picking up the phone as we speak."

It is not clear where Ghana-born Davies' love for the Blues comes from but one online comment says his parents are Chelsea fans.

It follows a similar revelation from his Bayern team-mate Kingsley Coman, who is a secret Bolton fan apparently.

