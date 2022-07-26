ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman seriously injured after an auto-pedestrian collision in Berkeley (Berkeley, CA)

On Monday evening, a woman sustained serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Berkeley. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street. The incident was reported at 4:50 p.m. [...]

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

