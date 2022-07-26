KSDK reporters rescued after getting stuck in flood waters

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region earlier this week, police said. A man's body was found Wednesday about a mile from his abandoned semi-trailer truck, which appeared to have been submerged in floodwaters that hit the area, the Hazelwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The place Jennifer Redeker and her two kids called home for the last five years, is unrecognizable as they sift through what's left from Tuesday's historic flash flood. "It was hazardous, we were getting hit by debris, who knows what else was under there, the...
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - North County residents are demanding relief be sent their way. Tenants at Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments told News 4 they barely made it out alive. The Williams family says no one has come by to help. “See what these people are going through. Go through...
ST. LOUIS – Several road closures have been taking place early Tuesday morning as flash flooding severely affects traffic. The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid many interstates. Check your route for flooding before leaving to avoid a delay. The biggest problem for drivers now the closing...
ST. PETERS – Several cars are now underwater in St. Peters and boat crews are out to help. In the middle of Main Street just north of I-70 lies several cars floating in the middle of the road. Businesses along Main Street have at least some water up to the doorsteps if not inside of them.
By just 7 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis residents found themselves experiencing the wettest day in the city's recorded history, as roads filled with water and widespread flooding overtook cars, highways and homes.
Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City. Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later. "This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said. After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they...
