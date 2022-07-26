ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSDK reporters rescued after getting stuck in flood waters

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rainfall caused flash flooding across the...

FOX2Now

St. Louis crews responding to multiple rescues, several trapped in vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis fire crews are responding to multiple locations for rescues and people trapped in vehicles Thursday afternoon amid heavy rainfall and flash flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening. An emergency alert sent to smart phone users around St. Louis advises people not to travel while rainfall continues in the region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region earlier this week, police said. A man's body was found Wednesday about a mile from his abandoned semi-trailer truck, which appeared to have been submerged in floodwaters that hit the area, the Hazelwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.
FOX 2

One dead, 70 rescued from St. Louis City floodwaters

ST. LOUIS – Flooding Tuesday morning caused one person to die and 70 others were rescued in St. Louis City. The death happened at about 10 a.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water. When the water receded, a body was found inside the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies after being pulled from a submerged car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across St. Louis Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they were flagged down in the area of Enright and Skinker, just north of the Delmar Loop, after a person was believed to be in a car underwater. A witness reportedly tried to pull the man out of his car. The man was unresponsive at the time and pronounced dead on the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

I-70 WB past Lindbergh reopened after crash

ST. LOUIS – A crash closed I-70 westbound past Lindbergh Boulevard Wednesday morning for nearly an hour. The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. One car appears to have ended up off of the roadway. The crash is expected to be cleared by 12:01 p.m. MoDOT asked motorists to use an alternate route for a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Several interstates flood amid record rainfall

ST. LOUIS – Several road closures have been taking place early Tuesday morning as flash flooding severely affects traffic. The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid many interstates. Check your route for flooding before leaving to avoid a delay. The biggest problem for drivers now the closing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

One person dies in flooded car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis […]
FOX 2

Boat floats in St. Peters streets to help flood victims

ST. PETERS – Several cars are now underwater in St. Peters and boat crews are out to help. In the middle of Main Street just north of I-70 lies several cars floating in the middle of the road. Businesses along Main Street have at least some water up to the doorsteps if not inside of them.
SAINT PETERS, MO
5 On Your Side

University City family's flooding video viewed by thousands

Thousands of people viewed Shamika Lewis' video on Facebook during Monday night's flash flooding from her home in University City. Her husband Antonio Lewis showed the damage, two days later. "This is the boys' room, and that's the window," he said. After seeing the storm alert on their phones, they...

