The decomposed body of an adult man was discovered Thursday in Steelton, and Dauphin County investigators are still trying to figure out who he is. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said the discovery was called into emergency dispatch at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday from a wooded area behind a row of businesses on the 800 block of North Front Street. There is a car wash and some auto repair shops in the immediate area.

STEELTON, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO