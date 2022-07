We’ve come across many designs for tables and chairs, both for those inside the comfort of homes as well as those weather outdoor environments. Given the predominant design trends, many of these leaned toward minimalist styles that had refined forms, polished finishes, and often pleasing curves. While these are often made with different materials, the majority of minimalist furniture is made from wood, even some that are meant to stand in open spaces. Of course, that’s not the only way to make interesting products that catch the eye and provide functional benefits, and these modular pieces of outdoor furniture demonstrate how you can wrap design sense and ingenuity together in a very raw yet aesthetic package made of concrete.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO