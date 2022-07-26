The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show. The collection is currently on display in the Great Room. Boothbay’s rich fishing history is on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from BHML and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.

