This year The Lincoln Home, a non-profit assisted living community, celebrates 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community. On Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-8:30, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party on the banks of the Damariscotta River. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a champagne toast and grazing board that includes a raw bar. 1920’s inspired cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Lawn games, a fun photo booth, antique cars and a Silent Auction will add to the festivities. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Event will be under a tent, rain or shine. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350.
