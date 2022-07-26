ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano: Paintings Large or Small

For the second year in a row, Sylvan Gallery is pleased to offer an exhibition of the extraordinary oil paintings of Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano, two renowned landscape artists recognized for their skill at capturing the essence of their subject. The exhibit opens on Monday, Aug. 1. The reception...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Foye Road subdivision passes

Wiscasset’s planning board Monday night approved the Montsweag Woods subdivision on Foye Road, board secretary Jackie Lowell said afterward. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files and documents provided ahead of the meeting, Big Duck Cove LLC and Harpswell’s John Libby sought to subdivide about 108 acres to make 14 lots.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Anyone For Bridge?

In 1931, the state built the Barters Island bridge over Back River. It was a 110-foot-long span, called a "steel pony truss swing bridge," connecting the island to the mainland. It was more than just unique. When a boat wanted to slide through the passage, a bridge tender would walk...
BOOTHBAY, ME
City
Wiscasset, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

8/5: Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Photo Show

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show. The collection is currently on display in the Great Room. Boothbay’s rich fishing history is on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from BHML and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

RJP Maine expands services, now accepts adult cases in Lincoln County

Some adults facing criminal charges in Lincoln County will now have the option to avoid the courts and have their cases resolved through a restorative process facilitated by the Restorative Justice Project Maine. Thanks to a $9,400 grant from the Maine Community Foundation Community Building program and a partnership with...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta announces the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship for EMS training

In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal. The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, AEMT, or the Paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Roaring 20’s Lawn Party to Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY

This year The Lincoln Home, a non-profit assisted living community, celebrates 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community. On Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-8:30, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party on the banks of the Damariscotta River. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a champagne toast and grazing board that includes a raw bar. 1920’s inspired cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Lawn games, a fun photo booth, antique cars and a Silent Auction will add to the festivities. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Event will be under a tent, rain or shine. Tickets are $50, and can be purchased on line at www.lincoln-home.org/special events or by calling 563-3350.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Christian Academy fundraiser

Wiscasset Christian Academy will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Academy is located at 143 Beechnut Hill Road, Wiscasset. Shoppers will be able to purchase from the selection of home goods, clothes and furniture, and there will be a silent auction of items donated by local businesses.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

July 27 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 249 calls for service for the period of July 19 to July 26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,064 calls for service. Ayele Vassell, 22, of Lewiston was issued a summons July 24 for Operating with a Suspended Registration, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Land and Sea’ opens July 30

River Arts presents the annual exhibition devoted to “Land and Sea.” Juror Eric Glass selected artworks in this robust exhibition that draw inspiration primarily from the landscapes of Maine. The public is invited to a reception on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Many artists will be in the gallery to celebrate this joyful show. Light refreshments will be provided for this afternoon of conversation and art.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre team up

Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage will once again team up to present a co-production of “Smoke on the Mountain” Aug. 2-28. The show tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Democratic Committee partners with local food pantries

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is partnering with local food pantries to collect much-needed food and household items, part of a new Outreach Initiative started this month. LCDC will collect food and other items for a different local food pantry each month, focusing on specific products requested by each...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Democrats hold potluck, business meeting

Braving the heat, the Wiscasset Democratic Committee sponsored a fun-filled evening July 22 outdoors at the Wiscasset Community Center. Attendees, seated at picnic tables, enjoyed a barbeque, good conversation, and campaign speeches, and then chose a new leadership team. Elected unanimously as new officers were Chair, Jason Putnam; Vice Chair,...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Selectmen review marijuana ordinances draft, talk community resilience

The Wiscasset Ordinance Review Committee will be getting notes from selectmen on its draft marijuana ordinances. Selectman Dusty Jones said the very detailed draft language poses a few questions on restrictions like operating requirements, locations, growing cannabis plants, security, lighting and aroma. Jones gave the ORC’s suggestion for restricting loitering...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Fatal car crash on Southport

On Wednesday, July 27 at 12:37 a.m., Lincoln County 911 center was notified motor vehicle crash on the Cross Road in Southport. It was reported to be a single vehicle crash where the vehicle had left the roadway, struck a tree and was fully engulfed in flames. The Lincoln County...
SOUTHPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Final summer morning Labyrinth Walk Aug. 11

You are cordially invited to join us for our final summer morning labyrinth walk on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. as we can walk the Labyrinth in the Field together. The majestic stone labyrinth is located on the grounds of Edgecomb Community Church. Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice...
EDGECOMB, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Shoreline trash

A kindly man from Southport stopped into the office on Monday to see what we could do to get the word out that our shorelines are being inundated with trash, rolling in from the ocean. Christmas Cove on the island was his main topic, saying the cove was continually seeing...
SOUTHPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Police seeking suspects in Mason Station burglary, vandalism

Wiscasset Police posted a photo of five potential suspects July 28 allegedly involved with a weekend burglary at Mason Station. Around 10 a.m., Police Chief Larry Hesseltine posted the photo on the department’s Facebook page with this message. “Looking for assistance in identifying these individuals. They are suspects in a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief case at Mason Station. If you can help please contact Chief Hesseltine at 207-882-8203 or chiefhesseltine@wiscasset.org.”
WISCASSET, ME

