ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

USA Network Teases Big WWE Changes and Comments on Triple H Taking Over Creative

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince McMahon’s retirement and how new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Paul “Triple H” Levesque is now in charge of the WWE creative team have both been reported by...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

He’ll Be Welcomed Back: AEW Star Leaving Company For The Time Being

Please come back? AEW has done a lot of impressive things during its few years as a wrestling promotion and a lot of that has been due to its roster. The company has put together a mixture of current, upcoming and past stars to make a rather diverse roster. They have also brought in several international stars, but now one of them will not be around much longer.
WWE
ComicBook

Why Edge Didn't Return on This Week's WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw marked a historic shift for WWE. Not only was it the first RAW in the post-Vince McMahon era of the company, but it was the first piece of WWE programming to have Triple H steering the ship as head of creative. Couple that with Madison Square Garden, the unofficial home arena of WWE, hosting.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
PWMania

News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Stock and WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Update

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested company stock today. WWE has disclosed the forfeiture in a new SEC filing. Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week, is connected to the disposal. Vince gave his approval to the deal today, July 26, but the transaction took place on July 22.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Teases#Combat#The Usa Network
stillrealtous.com

Seth Rollins Reacts To Being Pulled From SummerSlam, Triple H Responds

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, and originally he was set to face off against Riddle at the SummerSlam premium live event this weekend. However, today WWE announced a storyline injury to Riddle and it was also announced that his match with Rollins has been postponed. In response to his match getting pulled from SummerSlam, Rollins posted the following apology on Twitter:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Executive Is ‘Gonna Walk’

Eric Bischoff isn’t sure what more Kevin Dunn has to prove in WWE. On the latest episode of “83 Weeks,” Bischoff discussed the shocking and historic resignation of Vince McMahon in the wake of a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct. That included talk of all the players in the game, including the longtime executive producer and chief of global television distribution.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey And Dominik Mysterio Address Possible WWE Feud Between Them

Rey Mysterio has had a very successful in-ring career over the past 20 years, and in the last few, he’s been able to spend them alongside his son, Dominik, as a tag team on both “Friday Night Smackdown” and “Monday Night Raw.” Although the father and son have been aligned for the entirety of Dominik’s career, there has been speculation about if Dominik would ever turn on his father, setting up a potential feud and matches between the two.
WWE
The Ringer

Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes ‘Petty Betty’ Triple H Will Stick It To Former Star

With Triple H leading the way in WWE creative, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes “The Game” may get cerebral with a former WWE star. Prinze worked with WWE from 2008-2009 as a writer, and it was then that he saw Triple H interact on-air with current AEW World Champion, CM Punk. On his latest episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, Prinze Jr. covered Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE and the regime of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan grabbing full hold of the company’s steering wheel.
WWE
Fightful

Baron Corbin Wants To Wrestle For At Least 5-10 More Years Before Moving Into The Cooking World

Baron Corbin talks about life after wrestling and when he will start to make that transition. Whether he's Happy Corbin, Constable Corbin, Bum-Ass Corbin, or any other iteration of his character, Baron Corbin enjoys his time in WWE. However, outside the ring, he is also a fan of the cooking world and plans to transition into that world when he is done inside the squared circle.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

She’s Different: Monday Night Raw Star Returns From Injury

Welcome back. Wrestling is built on the idea of long term stories and that means things can be shaken up in a big way if someone is taken out. One of the most common ways this happens is through an injury, as a wrestler can be put on the shelf for a period of time. That was the case with a Monday Night Raw star, but now she is back and already getting physical.
WWE
tvinsider.com

Pro Wrestling World Coming Together For Ric Flair’s Last Match

There is so much talk in pro wrestling these days about a “Forbidden Door,” the unexpected collaboration between companies or when a star crosses over from one place to another. We’ve certainly seen our fair share of this in 2022. However, Conrad Thompson is taking it to...
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Pittsburgh Steeler Legend's Nephew Trying out for WWE at SummerSlam

It's SummerSlam weekend, and there's quite a bit going on around WWE's big event. That includes a set of WWE tryouts, and if you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan or a fan of WWE, there is someone trying out that you'll want to keep on your radar. That would be Talati Polamalu, who is the nephew of Steeler legend Troy Polamalu and WWE superstar Tamina Snuka. Talati is currently a senior offensive lineman at Georgetown, but it seems he has WWE aspirations as well and is trying out in Nashville in front of WWE's Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Big E (via TMZ).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWMania

Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation

New federal inquiries into the hush money allegations hastened Vince McMahon’s exit from the WWE, the Wall Street Journal reported today. According to the report, federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are both looking into the hush money payments made to resolve sexual misconduct claims. WWE hinted at investigations earlier today in their SEC filing, but they avoided to name a specific entity. In relation to the hush money payments, WWE claimed that they had received “regulatory, investigative, and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas, or demands.”
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: More Information on the Vince McMahon Allegations Is On The Way

The WWE Board of Directors' investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct with various former employees has been ongoing since April and following The Wall Street Journal's initial report in June more mainstream media outlets have been providing their coverage on the situation. According to PWInsider, HBO's Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel has started contacting people (particularly former WWE female employees) about a piece regarding the investigation.
WWE
Fightful

HOOK Wins FTW Championship On 7/27 AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs Turns On Ricky Starks

HOOK is a champion, and there seeming to be trouble in paradise for Team Taz. On the July 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks successfully defeated Danhausen in an FTW Championship match. Moments later, Starks called for another opponent, to which fellow Team Taz member HOOK would answer the open challenge. HOOK would make quick work of Starks, submitting him with a standing redrum to win his first ever championship in his wrestling career.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy