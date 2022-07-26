USA Network Teases Big WWE Changes and Comments on Triple H Taking Over Creative

It's SummerSlam weekend, and there's quite a bit going on around WWE's big event. That includes a set of WWE tryouts, and if you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan or a fan of WWE, there is someone trying out that you'll want to keep on your radar. That would be Talati Polamalu, who is the nephew of Steeler legend Troy Polamalu and WWE superstar Tamina Snuka. Talati is currently a senior offensive lineman at Georgetown, but it seems he has WWE aspirations as well and is trying out in Nashville in front of WWE's Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Big E (via TMZ).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO