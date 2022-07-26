ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea boost as Barcelona 'turn attention to Javi Galan as Jules Kounde transfer saga scuppers Marcos Alonso exit plan'

BARCELONA are interested in Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan after their plans to sign Marcos Alonso were blocked by Chelsea, according to reports.

Chelsea have been left bitter after agreeing a deal £55million deal with Sevilla to sign Jules Kounde only for it to be hijacked by Barcelona.

Barcelona boss Xavi is a big fan of Javi Galan Credit: Getty
Marcos Alonso was seemingly on his way out of Chelsea but may now be staying Credit: Getty
Jules Kounde has been a target for Chelsea for over a year Credit: Alamy

As a result, speculation suggests the Blues are now refusing to do business with Barca and will not sell them Alonso or captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish duo were both nearing moves to the Catalan giants with the 31-year-old left wing-back close to an agreement after talks over personal terms, according to reports.

With the transfer being blocked by Thomas Tuchel's side, the LaLiga club have switched their interest do Galan.

The left-back has a £15million release clause and Celta will not accept anything less claim outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Barca manager Xavi is a big fan of Galan, 27, who made the move from Huesca to the Sky Blues last season.

He missed just one league match for Celta last season helping guide the club to a top half finish.

Galan is seen as an ideal alternative to Alonso as he can also play in more attacking roles on the left flank.

Barcelona are having a busy summer transfer window despite having to deal with financial difficulties, they have made two major signings in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Centre-back Kounde is likely to be next to arrive at the Nou Camp after the club accidentally started selling shirts with his name on already on the club's official website.

Chelsea are already weighing up other options like PSG's Presnel Kimpembe.

They are in desperate need for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

