Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta reportedly arriving late

GAMERS won't get to enjoy the multiplayer beta for this year's new Call of Duty until just before launch, an insider has claimed.

Despite its October 28, 2022, scheduled release date, it is believed that fans will not gain access to the multiplayer beta until mid to late September.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sees the return of some fan favourite weapons. Credit: Activision Blizzard

Those who pre-order the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been promised early access to the game’s open multiplayer beta.

The fine print on the website states that this early access can be a period as little as two days before launch.

However, there is another note about the studio’s early access plans.

The website also claims that those who pre-order for PlayStation 4 and PS5 will receive exclusive access to the beta first, though it doesn’t inform us how much earlier that is.

For recent releases in the Call of Duty franchise, the beta has been available from early September.

2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War saw the multiplayer reveal on September 9, while last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard gave access from September 7.

However, according to industry insider Tom Henderson, beta access for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 won’t be announced until mid to late September.

It is believed that those who pre-ordered the game will receive access to the multiplayer shortly after this announcement.

This is apparently not an indication that development is behind schedule.

It appears that the marketing schedule was planned around the beginning of development, and the department wanted the beta available close to the release, in order to increase hype around the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not a remake of the 2009 game of the same name.

Instead it is a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot.

So far this is all speculation and it is uncertain when the beta will be revealed, or if there will be an alpha playtesting phase.

Whatever happens, we will find out before the game launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation, and PC in October.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

