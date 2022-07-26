Pedro Pascal teases Mando's leadership role in The Mandalorian season 3

Lucasfilm are keeping very quiet on The Mandalorian season 3 . In fact, the trailer that was released at Star Wars Celebration has still not been unveiled online. However, Total Film was on the scene and saw the footage which was epic in scope, with Mando venturing to the planet Mandalore to be "forgiven for his transgressions" after removing his helmet. There’s also a glimpse of Pedro Pascal’s hero seemingly leading a group of Mandalorians.

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so," Pascal tells Total Film in the new issue , featuring The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the cover. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

While Mando steps up, Bo-Katan is dealing with the disappointment of not taking back the Darksaber. "Anytime you have a goal and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate,” Katee Sackoff, behind Bo-Katan's mask, says.

That’s as specific as she will get, though the Celebration footage did reveal she has further scenes with Grogu. "It’s funny because you always have to think about how you're interacting with Grogu," Sackoff says. "It's so specific, you have to make sure that you're not doing anything that says something different. Every single thing, every single interaction with Grogu is very, very thought out."

