Public Safety

Police investigate alleged Brixham coast path assault

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are appealing for witnesses following reports on social media of a serious assault in the Brixham area. Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were made aware of a social media post which it described as "incredibly disturbing". The post alleged the attack took place on the coast...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer accused of attempted rape and false imprisonment

A police officer has been summoned to court to face a string of sexual offences.Pc Matthew Tregale, 33, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 26 to answer eight charges.They are attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour.Devon and Cornwall Police said Pc Tregale has been suspended from duty.“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brixham#Devon And Cornwall Police#Violent Crime#Sharkham Point#Bbc News
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
The Independent

Woman jailed for life after admitting to murdering two-year-old son in North Yorkshire

A woman has been jailed for life after admitting to murdering her two-year-old son.Carol Hodgson, a 39-year-old from Guisborough in North Yorkshire, had pleaded guilty to killing Daniel Hodgson Green earlier this year.In June, she pleaded guilty to the murder charge at Teesside crown court. Now a judge has sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years and four months.In February, the defendant was found by her mother who called emergency services.On arrival, police found Hodgson in cardiac arrest – the prosecution said ahead of the sentencing – and paramedics found Daniel lying “motionless” next to her.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Essex: Police release CCTV of suspect wanted after 39 people found dead in lorry in 2019

Detectives have released a photograph of a Romanian man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol father of boy hit with oar awaits charge decision

A reinvestigation into a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute is now being considered by prosecutors. Police were called to Conham River Park in Bristol after a woman pushed and hurt a boy called Antwon with an oar. Avon and Somersert Police thanked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family leave Wales after girl faces racism at school

Her belongings are packed in boxes and black bags as the family prepares to leave Wales for good. They say they are moving because racism towards their daughter at school made her "scared" and "withdrawn". The 13-year-old has already spent some time at a new school in the north of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Two charged with murder of man, 85, found by road

Two men have been charged with murder after an 85-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road. Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was discovered in Limetree Avenue, Worksop, at about 09:00 BST on Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Luke Roe, 33, and Matthew Roe,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leiland-James Corkill: Killer lied to social workers, report finds

A woman who murdered the baby she was trying to adopt lied to professionals about her alcohol use and mental health problems, a report has found. Laura Castle, 38, killed 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill at her home in Barrow, Cumbria, in January 2021. A safeguarding children board review found there were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester's Bloom nightclub shut down following rape allegations

A city centre nightclub where a 14-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a woman just days after another serious attack was reported has been shut down. Bloom, in Manchester's Gay Village, had its licence revoked after a committee heard details of 38 violent or sexual offences at the venue this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man in his 20s dies at Cotswold Water Park

A man in his 20s has died at a water park. Officers were called to Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes, at about 18:00 BST on Monday. The man was pulled from the water near Whitefriars Sailing Club and was confirmed dead shortly after. Wiltshire Police said it was not treating...
PUBLIC SAFETY

