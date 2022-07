A couple area baseball players and coach will suit up for the final time this weekend at the 2022 Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series in Mason City. The round robin series features some of the top graduating senior talent in the state that is divided into four teams. The father-son duo of Sigourney’s Lee and Levi Crawford will have one final crack at it together being on the small schools east team with Lee coaching the squad and Levi hitting the diamond. Keota’s Colten Clarahan is also a part of the 14 player roster that will go up against the small schools west, large schools east, and large schools west team.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO