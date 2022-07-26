ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne Falls, MI

White, Smithson top Tournament of Champions leaderboard after day one

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zz0sI_0gtBoQux00

BOYNE FALLS – Long-ball lefties from the Grand Rapids area, Brett White and Bradley Smithson, charged to the front in the 30th Tournament of Champions at Boyne Mountain Resort Monday.

White, home from the Korn Ferry Tour for a few days, shot a 7-under 65, and Smithson, a Michigan State University golfer, followed with a 66 on the Alpine course.

The $65,000 54-hole championship that brings together Michigan championship-winning male, female, senior and junior golfers playing from different tee positions for the same title continues through Wednesday. Tuesday’s play moves to the Monument course after which a 36-hole cut will be made to the low 60 scorers and ties. The final round Wednesday is back on the Alpine.

White, 29, playing in the Tournament of Champions for the first time and playing the Alpine for the first time, said he enjoyed the course and always loves playing golf in his home state.

“Breathing that good Michigan air up here, I guess,” said the 2020 Michigan Open champion after a round that started strong with an eagle-3 on the par 5 No. 5 hole.

“I had a great drive and then hit a 4-iron to like four feet. That was one of my best shots of the day for sure and it settled me down. Last night we grabbed a cart and GPS and busted around to kind of map out a plan. You don’t get the elevation changes until you’re out there though. I feel really good about the way I handled it. Good start. Right where I want to be.”

Smithson, the 2021 Michigan Open champion who played in the afternoon like White, had an early eagle help him, too. He played the back nine first, teeing off with half the field on that nine and made his eagle-3 on No. 12. He also had two other early birdies and was 5-under after 5 holes and ended up shooting a 6-under 30. He brought it in on the front nine with seven pars, a birdie on the par 5 No. 8 hole and then a bogey to finish at No. 9.

“That was a sloppy bogey on 9, hit it right then tried to go over the trees, hit the trees and made a mess of it, but that was really the only hole I played that way,” he said. “I was solid and after the first nine I thought I would get the two par 5s (for birdies) and maybe a couple more. I didn’t, just didn’t hit the same quality of shots, but I’m right there and feeling good about it.”

Beau Breault, a mini-tour player from Howell and a past Michigan Amateur champion, topped the morning wave with a 68 and was third after the first round.

Scott Hebert, director of golf at Traverse City Golf & Country Club, the 2009 TOC champion and one of seven Michigan Golf Hall of Fame members in the field, was one of three golfers who opened with rounds of 69.

The others: Mike Raymond, a 66-year-old amateur from Jackson who recently won the GAM Super Senior Championship for golfers over age 65, and veteran teaching professional Frank McAuliffe of Meadowbrook Country Club in Northville.

Two more senior pros, Michigan Golf Hall of Famer Brian Cairns of Fox Hills Golf & Learning Center, and Ron English, a PGA Life Member from Charlotte, were next with opening 70s.

Nine golfers shot 71 and 17 players were under par for the first round.

White said the Korn Ferry Tour has been tough.

“I’ve been making some cuts, but I could use a couple of 65s out there for sure,” he said. “I just haven’t had top-10 finishes that you kind of need out there. It’s a learning experience for sure. I’m hitting the ball solid. Sometimes the putts don’t drop. Today, a few dropped for me.”

Smithson, who is playing in the TOC for the fifth time, said it was his best round in the tournament.

“I’m in a good spot, playing to win and looking forward to the next two days,” he said.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Connect with media coordinator Greg Johnson at 616-560-8995 or gregeeee24@gmail.com if you plan to cover the championship. For Boyne Mountain and BOYNE Golf information, contact Ken Griffin at kgriffin@boyne.com or 231-439-4943. Justin Phillips is the tournament director for the Michigan PGA. He can be reached at 517-641-7421 or JPhillips@michiganpga.com.

SCORING: Live scoring and tee times are at www.michiganpga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

News Channel 3 tees up at 9th Annual Firekeepers Casino Championship

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 9th annual Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship took place in Battle Creek Wednesday. The Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship is a part of the Epson Tour. USGA event: WMU golf coach competes in historic USGA event. The Ladies Professional Golf Association is scheduled to be in...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Boyne Falls, MI
Sports
City
Boyne Falls, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Northville, MI
City
Jackson, MI
City
Bradley, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
Grand Rapids Business Journal

MSA acquires Holland athletic center

A youth sports academy set up a permanent home at the former Lakeshore Athletic Center. Michigan Sports Academies (MSA) recently said it purchased the 20,050-square-foot former Lakeshore Athletic Center facility at 12429 Ransom St. in Holland. The acquisition of the volleyball, basketball and pickleball facility establishes an official home for...
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

3 West Michigan Farms to Visit During Prime Peach Picking Season

Are you even a Michigander if you've never been to a u-pick farm? Much like you, I have fond memories of spending a day on the farm picking fruit from orchards across west Michigan and, of course, snacking along the way-- it's a right of passage! I've picked everything from blueberries to apples, and now it's time to start preparing for peaches here in the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

The Critter Barn is expanding in Zeeland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Critter Barn is an educational farm offering hands-on experiences to people of all ages and all abilities right here in West Michigan. The farm teaches about agriculture while reconnecting people with the natural world, especially when it comes to educating kids about the farm and the animals that inhabit it. They’re in the process of expanding their farm and moving to a larger location with more accessibility, beautiful landscapes and barns and more space for all the awesome animals.
ZEELAND, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Michael Thomas Leaving WLNS: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Lansing residents have woken up to Michael Thomas on the WLNS morning newscast for two years. But it was enough for the Channel 6 viewers to fall in love with the young news anchor. So they were saddened when Michael Thomas announced he was leaving WLNS-TV. The news led to several questions from his followers. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Michigan. Fortunately for his viewers, Michael Thomas provided all the answers.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Golf Cart
103.3 WKFR

The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area

Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Fitness station coming to Beachwood Park in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – After a successful fundraising campaign, an exercise/fitness station will be located at Beachwood Park near Lake Michigan in Muskegon. The fitness station is the first part of an effort to launch a “fitness and environmental trail” along the Lakeshore Trail at the park. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

See the Airplane RV Built By A Nashville, Michigan Man

I've seen RV and Semis turned into luxury mobile homes, and I've seen people turn burned out airplane fuselages into luxury stationary homes... but... never a burned out plane fuselage turned into a luxury RV... UNTIL NOW!. Meet Gino Lucci of Nashville, Michigan - a retired US Air Force Member...
NASHVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Give up my bear tag?”

“Give up my bear tag?” I heard myself say over the phone. “I have been waiting for two years for this hunt and you want me to give up my tag?”. The call came out of the blue and the caller ID said: “Randy McPherson” Answering the phone I was pleased to hear from a friend and fellow Centershot board member. “Doc, do you have any hunting spots for this year’s bear hunt?” “No, all tags are taken, what’s up?” I replied. “I have this Pastor friend, John Skipworth, I would like to bring him along as he has never shot a bear. Won’t you let him have your bear tag? You have already shot four bears and if you need meat for your Wild game dinner, I’m sure he would give you the meat.” he bargained. “Alright if he will agree to that, I will be Chief fishing guide and dishwasher in camp,” I replied not knowing anything about him.
ROSCOMMON, MI
mibiz.com

After merger, Spectrum Health elevates collaboration with other providers

Recent announcements of two new pediatric care centers in Grand Rapids signal a heightened push for collaboration with other health care providers from BHSH System’s Spectrum Health West Michigan. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital are each pursuing plans for new pediatric care...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Grand Haven (MI)

Grand Haven coaxes with beautiful sea shores, clear waters, and grand scenes as though you’ve gone on an outing to paradise. Its essential area at the mouth of the Grand River captivates many travelers looking for a laid-back break under the sun. Sea shores, lakes, and nature trails can...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy