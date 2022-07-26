ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Benton County Fair lights up Sauk Rapids next week

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago

SAUK RAPIDS ― It's fair season, which means time for livestock shows, live music and fair food. The annual Benton County Fair is returning to Sauk Rapids Aug. 2-7. First but further afield, the Stearns County Fair opens Wednesday, July 27 in Sauk Centre and runs through Sunday, July 31.

Here's some highlights, but you can see the full Benton County fair schedules here: http://www.bentonfairmn.com/schedules/. For details on the Stearns County Fair, go to https://stearnscountyfair.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Bingo and rodeo

The Benton County Fair beer garden and fair buildings open at noon, and bingo starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Midway games and events begin at 5 p.m. and a Ranch Rodeo starts at 6 p.m. at the Grandstand. Local rock classics band Switch will play from 7-10:30 p.m. at the Beer Garden Stage.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Magic, mini horses and demolition derby

You can see a draft horse show at the Grandstand from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and fair buildings open at 10 a.m. Participate in a scavenger hunt at the Little Red Barn or see a reptile show from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

You can find the miniature horse show at the Horse Arena around 1 p.m., see a magician and ventriloquist or play bingo at 5 p.m. The Demolition Derby starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Grandstand. See Minnesota rock band IV Play at the Beer Garden Stage starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4: Trucks, tractors and tunes

Watch a tractor driving contest at 10:30 a.m. or find some kids activities in the 4-H Building from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. At noon there will be a 4-H aerospace show at the Horse Arena and a cake contest at 1 p.m.

See some reptiles and amphibians at the Barnyard from noon-6 p.m. and watch the truck pull at the Grandstand at 6 p.m. Central Minnesota classics and country duo Gig Noonan plays from 7-10 p.m. at the Cottonwood stage and '80s rock and dance cover band Pandemic takes the Beer Garden Stage from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Friday, Aug. 5: Corn, cloggers and country music

See some livestock demonstrations from 10-11 a.m. and the llama judging at 11 a.m. in the arena. A soup and chili contest will take place at 1 p.m. and there's a free corn feed at 3 p.m.

A tractor pull will take place at 5 p.m. at the Grandstand and police K9s will do a demonstration at 7 p.m. Watch a traditional Appalachian clogging dance show performed by the Wild Goose Cloggers at the Cottonwood stage from 7-9 p.m. County rock group Mason Dixon Line takes the Beer Garden Stage from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday, Aug. 6: Roosters, rabbits and demolition derby

The open class rabbit show starts at 9 a.m. in the Rabbit Barn and a rooster crowing contest takes the stage at 10 a.m. A scavenger hunt in the Little Red Barn will happen from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and a hot dish contest starts at 1 p.m.

Watch a talent show on the Cottonwood Stage at 2 p.m. and the open class llama show at 3 p.m.

Marshall Star Band takes the Cottonwood stage from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and a demolition derby will start at the Grandstand at 6:30 p.m.

See Kelly Kid Acoustic Country with Mike Kindel at the Cottonwood stage from 7-10 p.m. and Minnesota cover band the Honey Badgers at the Beer Garden Stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday, Aug. 7: Military parade, music and autocross

The 4-H Horse grand entry parade starts in the Horse Arena at 10 a.m. and a military parade will take place at 11 a.m.

An autocross race starts at the Grandstand at 1 p.m. and a muffin contest starts at the same time. Deputies will play at the Cottonwood stage from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Sawyers Dream will play from 3-5 p.m. Kat Blue will play at the Beer Garden Stage from noon to 4 p.m. The fair closes at 5 p.m.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

IN THIS ARTICLE

