You are invited to New Bern’s National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Union Point Park!. The New Bern Police Department is going back to where it all started and hosting a communitywide National Night Out celebration at the park. While the purpose of National Night Out is to strengthen our neighborhoods, promote crime prevention, and celebrate police-community partnerships while having fun at the same time, this event will have an additional focus, providing resources to citizens and families. Thanks to many local nonprofits and businesses, Union Point Park will be filled with informational and educational booths and entertainment amenities for all to enjoy.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO