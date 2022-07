Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 86; Low: 67. Cloudy, thunderstorms possible. See the 5-day forecast. “MIXED BAG” FOR DEGROM IN SYRACUSE START: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom made his second rehab start for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the New York Mets ace. He threw 67 pitches and allowed just two hits, but both were home runs. He walked three and allowed four runs in four innings. “I think he felt okay today, I don’t think he felt his best,” Mets pitching coach Steve Schrenk said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO