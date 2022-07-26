ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Choco Taco Has Been Discontinued. In Other News, The World Ended.

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Choco Taco, parting is such sweet sorrow.

The taco-shaped ice cream treat with a cone shell topped by chocolate and peanuts is headed for dessert heaven, after Klondike confirmed it has been discontinued.

A rep told People that an “unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products” prompted the forever freeze-out after nearly 40 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIUFU_0gtBlvBz00
Adios, Choco Tacos.

Reaction was so fierce that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) suggested extreme political measures to resurrect the Choco Taco. (He’s joking, but maybe that could actually get bipartisan support!)

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit cofounder also known as Serena Williams’ husband, tweeted to parent company Unilever that he’d “like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods.”

Please don’t be joking, AO!

Check out other tweets from devastated devotees:

