‘It made me feel really low’ – Soccer AM legend Helen Chamberlain hits back at Twitter troll after cruel jibe

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 3 days ago
SOCCER AM legend Helen Chamberlain has hit back after a vile Twitter troll sent her a horrible message on social media.

The 55-year-old, who spent more than two decades presenting the Sky Sports football show between 1995 and 2017, posted a picture of herself alongside Women's World Matchplay darts champion Fallon Sherrock.

Chamberlain made a name for herself as a presenter on Soccer AM Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
She responded to a horrible comment sent to her on social media Credit: Twitter / @HellsBellsy

Chamberlain then received a reply from someone who said: "Christ you’ve not aged well petal."

And the sports host responded by opening up about just how those kinds of comments can affect people.

Speaking on Twitter, she said: "I didn't really like the way I looked in this photo, but I was so chuffed to meet Fallon I shared it anyway.

"I could have easily retweeted this comment with a snark, or a put down, but here's the truth. It made me feel really low today.

"I don't know if that was he was trying to achieve by writing what he did, but I can't think of any other reason than to make another human being feel bad about themselves.

"Absolutely not hunting for sympathy or likes, I've been dealing with this kind s*** for well over 20 years.

"I'm used to it, although personal attacks do always sting a bit.

"I know a bunch of lovely people will now tell me to ignore, or why didn't I just ignore.

"I usually do, this time I didn't - and I'm not going to apologise for that."

Since leaving Soccer AM, Chamberlain has presented a host of darts events including Sunday's Women's World Matchplay.

She also used to date World Matchplay winner James Wade between 2008 and 2010.

