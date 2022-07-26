Authorities responded to a traffic collision on I-880 in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Sunday, a traffic collision was reported in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 880 [...]
More California News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent California Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Los Angeles Accident News
- Recent San Diego Accident News
- Recent San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
California Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a California Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in California? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0