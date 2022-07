The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office today announced that on July 26, 2022, Angel Ramirez, 30, of Toms River, pled guilty to Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2, before the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, relative to an incident that took place in Toms River on December 17, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on September 9, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison – subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO