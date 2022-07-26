Column: Fans get in on the action at Comic-Con

Actor William Shatner, 91, shares his views at Comic-Con 2022 and in a documentary by fan-owned Legion M due out next year. (Diane Bell / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Six years ago, at Comic-Con International here, Legion M was just the enthusiastic launch of a dream to create a production entity owned and advised by everyday fans.

Today it has more than 35,000 fan investors and several film, TV, documentary and digital projects in various stages of completion, many with partners.

Its founders have gone from begging friends for Comic-Con entry tickets and roaming the exhibit space in 2016 to presenting a panel this year in the elite Hall H, where the film studio and TV industry giants such as Warner Brothers, HBO, AMC and Marvel Studios give sneak peeks of future movies and Q&A panels with A-list actors.

In fact, Legion M organized four major panels at Comic-Con 2022 highlighting various productions. Plus, after six years on the wait list, a Legion M booth finally opened in the exhibit hall to showcase talent and explain how the concept of fan ownership works.

“We feel we’re at a real turning point,” says Legion M’s president Jeffrey Annison, who lives in Northern California. He co-founded the company with CEO Paul Scanlon. “The milestones we achieved this year are huge. The reception for our projects is huge, and the number of people who say ‘Wooo’ when you mention a Legion M panel is growing.”

Legion M’s presentation in Hall H, which seats 6,500, focused on William Shatner, aka Capt. James Kirk, who led “Star Trek” into the hearts of sci-fi enthusiasts and built a legion of fans.

In conjunction with Exhibit A Films, Legion M now is producing an as-yet-untitled documentary on Shatner’s life, experiences, observations and irreverence — and his reverence for the environment. It’s a lyrical, poetic film based, in part, on Shatner’s many autobiographical songs, said documentary director Alexandre Philippe.

Shatner is now 91, which became a running joke in the panel dialogue, but his quick wit shows him to be sharp and focused. And he is as busy as any actor in his prime, with a role in the upcoming animated “Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2" on Netflix and a book of essays due out in October, “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.”

The TV and film star has been coming to Comic-Con for so many years that he recalled San Diego as a little sleepy town. “You’d come to San Diego and look for a decent restaurant, and the streets were so clean and there was nobody living in them,” he said. “And the prices of houses were depressed — and then Comic-Con took over.”

His San Diego visit started Thursday morning with a handprint ceremony at the upscale Theatre Box cinema in the Gaslamp. Joining him at the event was the 2022 Captain Kirk, actor Paul Wesley, who stars in Paramount+'s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Shatner returned that evening for a theater rooftop afterparty where he sang his original tune “I Want to Be a Tree.”

At Comic-Con in Hall H, the banter between Shatner and filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith, who was moderating, had the audience erupting into laughter. But there were serious moments, especially when a fan’s question prompted Shatner to reminisce about his flight to the edge of space on a capsule launched by rocket company Blue Origin last October.

What he saw, he said, was so unexpected.

“When I turned to my right ... all that was there was black, black, black ... it was like a darkness I’d never seen before. I saw death.”

But on the other side, he saw “the beige of the Texas desert, and the whiteness of the clouds and the blue of the planet, and I realized: That’s death,” he said, turning and pointing, “and that’s life.”

In a soulful sketch from the upcoming crowd-funded documentary, Shatner gives an emotional soliloquy about how saddened he is that our world that took 5 billion years to form is being so quickly destroyed by humans.

In addition to giving fans a bigger role in shaping the future of Hollywood, another goal of Legion M is to create impactful productions, such as this, that carry a message.

One Legion M movie in the works, “Man in the White Van” with Garrison Films, highlighted at a Saturday panel, dramatizes the true story of a Florida serial killer who relentlessly stalked a girl in his white van. His face is never shown; the creepy van becomes the terrifying element and delivers a powerful message.

A charm bracelet worn by the film star will be reproduced and sold, with net proceeds directed to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We want to empower artists and creators,” explained David Baxter, Legion M‘s vice president of development, “but we also want to do some good.”

Another film project will tell the story of Robert Smalls, an enslaved Black man from South Carolina who in 1862 hijacked a Confederate military ship on which he was a slave crewmember, picked up his family and other slaves, and sailed them to freedom. He later became a state legislator and a U.S. congressman.

“Robert Smalls is a true American hero,” says producer Marvin Jones, who is incredulous that Smalls has been overlooked by U.S. schoolbooks. “It has become very purposeful to me to tell the story.”

Legion M also is adapting books by George Mann, author of “Ghosts of Manhattan,” into a feature film.

Also in the works is a Legion of Comedy TV show in conjunction with National Lampoon. Producer Richard Silverman describes it as “the love child of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘America’s Got Talent.’”

The envisioned TV series, to be accompanied by an app, will invite the public to produce and submit funny content, such as that posted on TikTok or YouTube. It will feature comedy star hosts and celebrity guest judges and give the audience a voice in judging the humor via their smartphone apps.

The show will double as a vehicle to discover talent that can be harnessed for future Legion M projects.

Shatner teamed up with Legion M about a year ago and is on its advisory board. In fact, people are being invited to invest in his documentary, whether or not they are investors in Legion M.

“Fans have been responsible for my career — it only seems right that they should own this doc,” he noted on the Legion M website.

In the spirit of egalitarianism, producers gave their Hall H audience an opportunity to be in the film.

Fans were prompted to give Shatner a rousing cheer as Philippe and panelists shot video of the audience with their phones. They filmed additional documentary footage during San Diego’s Comic-Con.

It has been only six years, but Annison is encouraged by the strides this startup has made and its 40 to 50 projects in various stages of development.

Investors got together at a meet-up Saturday evening. Among them were a couple who met through Legion M and a few babies born since their parents invested, Annison says.

At an Entertainment Weekly party that evening, the Legion M team hobnobbed with performers, directors and studios reps. Anniston said that one high-profile actor, whom he declined tonamed, professed a desire to be part of the Legion action.

“The chaos of Comic-Con allows connections to be made,” says Annison. “Magic can happen.”