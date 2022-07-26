ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after man found shot dead at Fort Worth gas station

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, July 25 02:07

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a Fort Worth gas station Monday night.

At around 11:29 p.m. July 25, police were sent to the Conoco located at 4240 Meadowbrook Dr. in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

HUNTER
2d ago

Let the good guys carry, those that have a license to carry, a permit been though the course, too many restrictions, to many shootings.

