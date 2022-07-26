Related
‘Night of terror’: Female inmates raped when male detainees bribed guard, lawsuit says
Female inmates at an Indiana jail were subjected to a “night of terror” when male detainees gained access to their cells, the women allege in a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Friday, July 22, by eight women against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and current and former Clark County Jail officers. It’s the second lawsuit filed this summer following the alleged incident, with 20 women filing suit in June, court records show.
See drone photos, video from ‘devastating’ Eastern Kentucky flooding
The views from above show the widespread destruction and likelihood of a long cleanup.
‘Healing from grief.’ Ashley Judd met with man who raped her, talks loss of her mother.
Judd said she has “had a restorative-justice conversation” with a man who raped her in 1999.
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
MSNBC
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot
The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’
Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
MSNBC
Loose-lipped Steve Bannon suggests another facet of Trump's central role in Capitol attack
Evidence presented in Tuesday's January 6th hearing appears to fit a pattern of Steve Bannon talking on his podcast about Donald Trump's plans immediately after Bannon talks with Trump - and another possible indication of Trump's direct role in the attack on the Capitol. July 14, 2022.
How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?
According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
Melania Trump speaks out ahead of Jan. 6 hearing finale
Melania Trump says she was unaware of the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was focused on "fulfilling" her duties as first lady on the day of the Capitol riot.
‘Game over’: Steve Bannon audio reveals Trump planned to claim early victory
Recording shows the president intended to ‘take advantage’ of early vote lead and declare himself the winner prematurely
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Liz Cheney is targeting 'Trumpism' like her father targeted terrorism after 9/11
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace compared Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s views on "the existential threat of Trumpism" to the threat of radical Islamic terrorism after the September 11 attacks, even mentioning the congresswoman's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Wallace made the comments Wednesday during a segment of her show,...
Steve Bannon Sends 'Suck on It' Message to Pelosi, Thompson, DOJ
"I don't care if you don't like it. Suck on it!" Bannon said. "We're destroying this illegitimate [Biden] regime."
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Top Jan. 6 rally organizer wanted to stop Barack Obama's certification as president in 2009, report says
Amy Kremer was one of the lead organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot. In 2009, she wrote a blog post asking Congress not to certify Obama as president, The NYT reported. She referenced the conspiracy theory that Obama was not a natural-born US citizen.
Trump 'Would Lie About Anything,' Bannon Quoted as Saying in New Book
Steve Bannon has been quoted as saying former President Donald Trump "would lie about anything" in a forthcoming book. The quote by Bannon, a right-wing podcaster who served Trump as a chief strategist during the first seven months of his presidency, appears in The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020, a book by former MSNBC reporter and current Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire. The book is set for release on July 26 and an advance copy was obtained by The Guardian.
Trump says ‘I don’t want to say the election’s over’ in 7 January address outtake
The 45th president was seen on video trying to record a speech after the attack on the Capitol the day before
Marjorie Taylor Greene votes against human trafficking bill after accusing Democrats of doing nothing to protect victims
Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
Trump returns to D.C. this week. These former advisers are plotting the comeback.
The former president is going to appear at his allied think tank, which is outlining a vision that could, if all goes to plan, serve as a platform for a future administration. At the beginning of 2020, a small group of President Donald Trump’s top advisers huddled at the White House to craft a second-term policy agenda for the next administration.
