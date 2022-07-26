ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Night of terror’: Female inmates raped when male detainees bribed guard, lawsuit says

Female inmates at an Indiana jail were subjected to a “night of terror” when male detainees gained access to their cells, the women allege in a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Friday, July 22, by eight women against Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and current and former Clark County Jail officers. It’s the second lawsuit filed this summer following the alleged incident, with 20 women filing suit in June, court records show.
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’

Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Trump 'Would Lie About Anything,' Bannon Quoted as Saying in New Book

Steve Bannon has been quoted as saying former President Donald Trump "would lie about anything" in a forthcoming book. The quote by Bannon, a right-wing podcaster who served Trump as a chief strategist during the first seven months of his presidency, appears in The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020, a book by former MSNBC reporter and current Politico White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire. The book is set for release on July 26 and an advance copy was obtained by The Guardian.
