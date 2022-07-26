ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Union agrees to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The...

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Vladimir Putin
#European Union#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Foreign Policy#Business Economics#Russian#Eu#European Commission#The Nord Stream 1#Czech
Benzinga

China Steps Back: Belt And Road Spending In Russia Drops To Zero To Avoid Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

China’s Belt and Road Initiative investments in Russia have fallen to zero for the first time, despite pressure over Xi Jinping’s flagship policy. What Happened: According to new data, Beijing signed no new deals with Russian entities under its Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of 2022, signaling Xi Jinping’s reluctance to incur sanctions amid the Ukraine war.
CBS News

WNBA star Brittney Griner testifies at Russia drug trial that interpreter provided incomplete translation during her interrogation

American basketball star Brittney Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that she "takes responsibility" for inadvertently bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia, but that she did not intend to break the law. Griner also testified that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and that officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.
Europe
Energy Industry
Germany
Russia
Fortune

Germany and the E.U. both have multi-year plans to cut their reliance on Russian gas. Putin’s acting like the end is already here

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Germany and the E.U. have been doing everything they can to reduce their reliance on Russian energy since the war in Ukraine began. And with Russia, once again, moving the goal posts this week, we could see the timeline of those plans accelerate substantially.
International Business Times

Fate Of Ukraine's Second Biggest Power Plant In Balance After Russian Advance

The fate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant was hanging in the balance on Wednesday after Russian-backed forces claimed to have captured it intact, but Kyiv did not confirm its seizure, saying only that fighting was under way nearby. Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would...
The Associated Press

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Russia attacks coastal Ukraine; Moscow quits ISS; EU gas rationing to begin; Russian prisoners sent to fight for Wagner?; And a bit more.

Russian jets hit Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa with cruise missiles again on Tuesday. The strikes also included attacks on other coastal villages and even more port facilities (in Mykolaiv, e.g.) just days after the UN and Turkey brokered a deal to allow Ukrainian grain to ship out of port cities in the Black Sea over the weekend. Reuters and the Associated Press have a bit more on those recent attacks here and here, respectively.
UPI News

Britain sanctions dozens supporting Russia's occupation of Ukraine territory

July 26 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday imposed dozens of sanctions targeting Russian and Syrian officials and actors on accusations they are attempting to legitimize the Kremlin's occupation of Ukrainian territory. In total, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss blacklisted 42 people on Tuesday over aiding President Vladimir Putin's five-month war...
Reuters

Britain says Ukraine's counterattack in Kherson gains momentum

July 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine's counteroffensive is gathering momentum in the Russian-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday. "Ukrainian forces have highly likely established a bridqehead south of the lngulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson," it said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
