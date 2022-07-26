ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Penn State Health hospitals ranked best in nation

By Lauren Rude
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a recently released U.S. News & World Report, three Penn State Health hospitals are listed in its annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings: Penn State Health’s Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center, and St. Joseph Medical Center.

According to the press release, U.S. News ranks hospitals for excellent care for the most complex cases in 15 adult specialties, and rates hospitals for their performance in treating common surgical procedures and medical conditions.

Hershey Medical Center’s Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation was ranked as one of the best in the nation, plus, the center is ranked as high performing in gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

“As our health system grows, our commitment to high-quality, compassionate patient care remains the same,” said Deborah Addo, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Penn State Health. “These ratings and rankings are a reflection of our investment not only in growth, new facilities, and our employees but also in bringing all of the care Penn State Health has to offer to where it’s most convenient for our patients.”

Holy Spirit Medical Center is rated as high performing for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, and stroke. St. Joseph Medical Center has earned high performance for treating COPD, heart failure, and stroke.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. For more information on the rankings and ratings, click here .

Terry Balas
2d ago

I was in Milton Hershey Medical Center last October and November. It was the best hospital experience that I've had. They took care of me and I believe they saved my life. Thank the staff for everything 🙏

