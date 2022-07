THREE RIVERS — The first cannabis company to receive a retail permit in Three Rivers became the second recreational marijuana store to open in the city last week. Confluence Cannabis, located in the old Goodwill building at 104 S. U.S. 131, opened its doors to the public officially on July 18, culminating in a grand opening party this past Friday that brought food trucks, live music and hundreds of people throughout the day to the brand-new establishment.

