Juvenile detention menu creates appetite for change

By Flinders University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study of food served in a youth detention center in South Australia gives insights into the place diet and menu choices make in improving or reducing their incarceration experience. A Flinders University study of 40 detainees aged 10 to 19 years of age found general disappointment in the...

