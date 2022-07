SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed two people were arrested following a Wednesday road-rage incident that included shots fired before a pursuit and crash, according to authorities.Police said that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lombard Street and Laguna Street after a report of shots fired. Arriving officers met with a victim, who said he had been involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle. The victim said the incident resulted in a non-injury vehicle collision, after which the other driver exited their vehicle brandishing a gun before firing...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO