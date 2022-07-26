ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pittsburgh metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pittsburgh metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pittsburgh, PA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 166 cities and towns in Pittsburgh.

Stacker

#30. Monroeville, PA

- 1-year price change: +$23,701 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$70,450 (+48.6%)
- Typical home value: $215,305 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Bethel Park, PA

- 1-year price change: +$23,879 (+9.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$89,072 (+44.4%)
- Typical home value: $289,867 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Baden, PA

- 1-year price change: +$24,455 (+12.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,125 (+34.8%)
- Typical home value: $224,965 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. New Eagle, PA

- 1-year price change: +$24,652 (+21.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$45,245 (+48.0%)
- Typical home value: $139,569 (#109 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Freedom, PA

- 1-year price change: +$25,413 (+12.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,309 (+29.0%)
- Typical home value: $232,894 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Greensburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$27,012 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,230 (+39.6%)
- Typical home value: $254,437 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Trafford, PA

- 1-year price change: +$27,588 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,075 (+47.5%)
- Typical home value: $239,220 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Blawnox, PA

- 1-year price change: +$28,022 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,907 (+54.9%)
- Typical home value: $194,516 (#54 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Cecil, PA

- 1-year price change: +$28,277 (+11.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,959 (+39.7%)
- Typical home value: $284,760 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Delmont, PA

- 1-year price change: +$29,122 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,030 (+40.9%)
- Typical home value: $261,787 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Thornburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$29,556 (+6.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$143,554 (+42.5%)
- Typical home value: $481,377 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Bradfordwoods, PA

- 1-year price change: +$29,557 (+6.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$131,485 (+38.9%)
- Typical home value: $469,852 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Zelienople, PA

- 1-year price change: +$29,961 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,767 (+31.5%)
- Typical home value: $320,444 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Oakmont, PA

- 1-year price change: +$30,472 (+11.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,816 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $300,783 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Houston, PA

- 1-year price change: +$30,576 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$75,400 (+45.9%)
- Typical home value: $239,526 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Mc Donald, PA

- 1-year price change: +$30,692 (+10.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,721 (+35.5%)
- Typical home value: $327,159 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Valencia, PA

- 1-year price change: +$30,808 (+8.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,506 (+32.1%)
- Typical home value: $389,047 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Evans City, PA

- 1-year price change: +$31,422 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,506 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $339,811 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Portersville, PA

- 1-year price change: +$33,750 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,506 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $246,414 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Canonsburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$34,389 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$69,951 (+27.4%)
- Typical home value: $325,042 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Irwin, PA

- 1-year price change: +$35,147 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,801 (+41.4%)
- Typical home value: $296,611 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Saxonburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$37,376 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,801 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $331,536 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Sewickley, PA

- 1-year price change: +$38,909 (+9.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$131,366 (+39.6%)
- Typical home value: $463,215 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Wexford, PA

- 1-year price change: +$40,948 (+9.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$138,275 (+39.2%)
- Typical home value: $490,848 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Harmony, PA

- 1-year price change: +$41,519 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$138,275 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $339,186 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Harrison City, PA

- 1-year price change: +$42,562 (+11.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$138,275 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $413,437 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Cranberry Township, PA

- 1-year price change: +$43,772 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,731 (+36.4%)
- Typical home value: $414,831 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Murrysville, PA

- 1-year price change: +$44,284 (+13.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$103,825 (+39.7%)
- Typical home value: $365,402 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Mars, PA

- 1-year price change: +$57,022 (+11.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$132,792 (+31.1%)
- Typical home value: $559,926 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Edgeworth, PA

- 1-year price change: +$83,910 (+10.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$248,349 (+39.5%)
- Typical home value: $877,539 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

