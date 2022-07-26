ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oklahoma City metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KS7yU_0gtBcvwW00
4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oklahoma City metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oklahoma City, OK metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 61 cities and towns in Oklahoma City.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma City metro area

Stacker

#30. Pocasset, OK

- 1-year price change: +$23,484 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,878 (+46.8%)
- Typical home value: $165,865 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rp9HZ_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#29. El Reno, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,410 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$51,766 (+50.0%)
- Typical home value: $155,349 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Sparks, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,560 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$59,653 (+52.6%)
- Typical home value: $173,089 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOhAb_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#27. Calumet, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,642 (+18.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,752 (+69.5%)
- Typical home value: $157,978 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFjXC_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#26. Union City, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,908 (+16.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$66,627 (+60.4%)
- Typical home value: $176,956 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrfSf_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#25. Bethany, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,143 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$58,773 (+51.8%)
- Typical home value: $172,304 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271PDc_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#24. Guthrie, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,341 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$53,608 (+40.7%)
- Typical home value: $185,293 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Noble, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,671 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$50,828 (+40.7%)
- Typical home value: $175,747 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOcAc_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#22. Warr Acres, OK

- 1-year price change: +$26,935 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,474 (+52.2%)
- Typical home value: $179,321 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwxts_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#21. Moore, OK

- 1-year price change: +$27,948 (+16.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,527 (+43.4%)
- Typical home value: $199,940 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auxHd_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#20. Blanchard, OK

- 1-year price change: +$28,216 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$70,338 (+41.3%)
- Typical home value: $240,563 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0GZY_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#19. Newcastle, OK

- 1-year price change: +$28,802 (+12.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,964 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $252,546 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdQuF_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#18. Oklahoma City, OK

- 1-year price change: +$29,199 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,173 (+52.0%)
- Typical home value: $196,318 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hb4ro_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#17. Slaughterville, OK

- 1-year price change: +$30,413 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$59,443 (+44.2%)
- Typical home value: $193,952 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0Nbn_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#16. Tuttle, OK

- 1-year price change: +$30,476 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,118 (+42.7%)
- Typical home value: $254,386 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ccEg_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#15. Goldsby, OK

- 1-year price change: +$32,721 (+11.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,306 (+43.2%)
- Typical home value: $312,455 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dW9jf_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#14. Jones, OK

- 1-year price change: +$32,837 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,815 (+54.8%)
- Typical home value: $202,932 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Harrah, OK

- 1-year price change: +$33,657 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,935 (+48.7%)
- Typical home value: $219,531 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Cedar Valley, OK

- 1-year price change: +$33,959 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,556 (+29.3%)
- Typical home value: $319,903 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Norman, OK

- 1-year price change: +$35,375 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,773 (+38.3%)
- Typical home value: $233,993 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aChE_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#10. Luther, OK

- 1-year price change: +$38,885 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,822 (+55.7%)
- Typical home value: $240,029 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXcpQ_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#9. Arcadia, OK

- 1-year price change: +$39,091 (+28.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,756 (+77.1%)
- Typical home value: $178,603 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Woodlawn Park, OK

- 1-year price change: +$39,810 (+16.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$78,946 (+40.1%)
- Typical home value: $275,789 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbJER_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#7. Forest Park, OK

- 1-year price change: +$40,553 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,119 (+42.1%)
- Typical home value: $284,074 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Choctaw, OK

- 1-year price change: +$42,048 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,567 (+46.3%)
- Typical home value: $273,713 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Oklahoma City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRj6x_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#5. Yukon, OK

- 1-year price change: +$43,294 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,099 (+42.9%)
- Typical home value: $243,618 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksKmf_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#4. Mustang, OK

- 1-year price change: +$45,019 (+21.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,509 (+47.0%)
- Typical home value: $251,972 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Edmond, OK

- 1-year price change: +$49,319 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,162 (+39.0%)
- Typical home value: $324,838 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWWfz_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#2. Piedmont, OK

- 1-year price change: +$53,697 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$92,844 (+44.4%)
- Typical home value: $302,051 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlhhU_0gtBcvwW00
Stacker

#1. Nichols Hills, OK

- 1-year price change: +$119,533 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$209,473 (+30.6%)
- Typical home value: $893,499 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City for high school graduates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Harrah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Bethany, OK
City
Warr Acres, OK
City
Goldsby, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Real Estate
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Tuttle, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
City
Woodlawn Park, OK
City
Union City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Mexican Restaurants#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy