4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Oklahoma City metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oklahoma City, OK metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 61 cities and towns in Oklahoma City.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma City metro area

Stacker

#30. Pocasset, OK

- 1-year price change: +$23,484 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,878 (+46.8%)

- Typical home value: $165,865 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. El Reno, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,410 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,766 (+50.0%)

- Typical home value: $155,349 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Sparks, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,560 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,653 (+52.6%)

- Typical home value: $173,089 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Calumet, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,642 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,752 (+69.5%)

- Typical home value: $157,978 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Union City, OK

- 1-year price change: +$24,908 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,627 (+60.4%)

- Typical home value: $176,956 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Oklahoma City

Stacker

#25. Bethany, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,143 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,773 (+51.8%)

- Typical home value: $172,304 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Guthrie, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,341 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,608 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $185,293 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Noble, OK

- 1-year price change: +$25,671 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$50,828 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $175,747 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Warr Acres, OK

- 1-year price change: +$26,935 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,474 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $179,321 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Moore, OK

- 1-year price change: +$27,948 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,527 (+43.4%)

- Typical home value: $199,940 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

#20. Blanchard, OK

- 1-year price change: +$28,216 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,338 (+41.3%)

- Typical home value: $240,563 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Newcastle, OK

- 1-year price change: +$28,802 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,964 (+40.6%)

- Typical home value: $252,546 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Oklahoma City, OK

- 1-year price change: +$29,199 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,173 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $196,318 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Slaughterville, OK

- 1-year price change: +$30,413 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,443 (+44.2%)

- Typical home value: $193,952 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Tuttle, OK

- 1-year price change: +$30,476 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,118 (+42.7%)

- Typical home value: $254,386 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Oklahoma City

Stacker

#15. Goldsby, OK

- 1-year price change: +$32,721 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,306 (+43.2%)

- Typical home value: $312,455 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Jones, OK

- 1-year price change: +$32,837 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,815 (+54.8%)

- Typical home value: $202,932 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Harrah, OK

- 1-year price change: +$33,657 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,935 (+48.7%)

- Typical home value: $219,531 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Cedar Valley, OK

- 1-year price change: +$33,959 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,556 (+29.3%)

- Typical home value: $319,903 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Norman, OK

- 1-year price change: +$35,375 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,773 (+38.3%)

- Typical home value: $233,993 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City that require a bachelor's degree

Stacker

#10. Luther, OK

- 1-year price change: +$38,885 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,822 (+55.7%)

- Typical home value: $240,029 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Arcadia, OK

- 1-year price change: +$39,091 (+28.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,756 (+77.1%)

- Typical home value: $178,603 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Woodlawn Park, OK

- 1-year price change: +$39,810 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,946 (+40.1%)

- Typical home value: $275,789 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Forest Park, OK

- 1-year price change: +$40,553 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,119 (+42.1%)

- Typical home value: $284,074 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Choctaw, OK

- 1-year price change: +$42,048 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,567 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $273,713 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Oklahoma City

Stacker

#5. Yukon, OK

- 1-year price change: +$43,294 (+21.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,099 (+42.9%)

- Typical home value: $243,618 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Mustang, OK

- 1-year price change: +$45,019 (+21.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,509 (+47.0%)

- Typical home value: $251,972 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Edmond, OK

- 1-year price change: +$49,319 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,162 (+39.0%)

- Typical home value: $324,838 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Piedmont, OK

- 1-year price change: +$53,697 (+21.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,844 (+44.4%)

- Typical home value: $302,051 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Nichols Hills, OK

- 1-year price change: +$119,533 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$209,473 (+30.6%)

- Typical home value: $893,499 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Oklahoma City for high school graduates