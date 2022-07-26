ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

All The News That's Fit: The end of your nose, tricep dips and FDA lingo

By Scott LaFee
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v7on_0gtBckTl00

JULY 26, 2022

Ring in the baby

A small study found that the Oura ring, which contains sensors to monitor body temperature, appears to do a pretty good job of detecting pregnancies. Researchers found that nightly temperatures measured by the ring were higher two to nine days after sex that led to conception.

“If women know that they’re pregnant sooner, they can make choices about their life that they might not know to make otherwise,” study co-author Benjamin Smarr told STAT.

Sounds like a problem

Noise and learning don’t mix. Spanish researchers followed 2,680 second- to fourth-graders at 38 schools in Barcelona for a year, testing their attentiveness and working memory every three months.

They found that children exposed to road traffic noise at school had slower attention and working memory development compared with children in quieter schools. Inside the classroom, noise fluctuation mattered more than noise intensity. And road traffic noise at home did not make a difference in the children’s progress on cognitive tests.

Body of knowledge

The vast majority of people’s noses are within their field of vision. We don’t see the ends of our noses because our brain has trained itself to ignore it.

Get me that. Stat!

Through October 2021, there were 72.94 more COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people in Republican counties in the U.S. (counties where 70 percent or more of the votes were cast for Trump in 2020) than in Democratic counties, according to a study published in Health Affairs.

Doc talk

Orthostatic hypotension

Getting dizzy from standing up too fast

Phobia of the week

Linonophobia

Fear of string

Best medicine

According to my BMI chart, I’m too short.

Hypochondriac’s guide

Alkaptonuria is sometimes called “black urine disease.” It’s a very rare, inherited disorder in which the body does not completely break down two amino acids (tyrosine and phenylalanine), resulting in the buildup of a chemical called homogentisic acid (HA).

HA can turn urine dark and lead to other problems affecting connective tissues, bones, ears and heart. People with the condition have a normal life expectancy, but lesser quality of life.

Observation

“I don’t plan to grow old gracefully. I plan to have face-lifts until my ears meet.”
Comedian Rita Rudner

Medical history

This week in 1586, Sir Walter Raleigh introduced tobacco from Virginia to England, beginning a global addiction.

Ig Nobel apprised

The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate achievements that make people laugh, then think. A look at real science that’s hard to take seriously, and even harder to ignore.

In 1994, the Ig Nobel Prize in medicine went to a pair of recipients. The first was Patient X, a former Marine, who was bit by his pet rattlesnake and attempted treatment by attaching spark plug wires to his lip and applying a jolt of electricity. The second recipient was a group of doctors at the University of Arizona for their medical report: “Failure of Electric Shock Treatment for Rattlesnake Envenomation.”

Fit to be tried

There are thousands of exercises and you’ve only got one body, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try them all: Single-leg tricep dips are a way to focus on the triceps — the backs of your upper arms.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, about hip-distance apart. Place your hands behind you with your fingers facing toward your body.

Lift your hips up to bring your bottom off the ground and shift your weight back into your hands, then lift your right leg toward the ceiling.

Bend your arms so your bottom is hovering just above the ground. Keep your elbows tight in toward the center of your body, and avoid flaring them out at an angle when you lower down.

Straighten your arms to return to the starting position.

Do 20 reps on the same side, then 20 reps with the other leg toward the ceiling.

Med school

Q: What’s the difference between “FDA approved” and “FDA cleared"?

A: “FDA approved” means the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reviewed clinical testing of a drug or product to determine that its health benefits outweigh known risks. FDA approval generally applies to medications and medical devices used to sustain or support life, such as pacemakers.

“FDA cleared” refers to medical devices that are at lower risk, such as catheters and powered wheelchairs. In such cases, the manufacturer has shown that their product is similar enough to other products on the market to be presumed safe.

Terms like “FDA registered” and “FDA certified,” which some manufacturers use, are not legitimate labels and mean nothing.

Curtain calls

In 1626, the English scientist-philosopher-statesman Sir Francis Bacon traveled north to investigate whether snow could preserve meat. He bought a local chicken and stuffed its carcass in the snow, then waited outside for many hours. He died of pneumonia three days later.

LaFee is a health science writer at UC San Diego.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Three Drinks That Can Reduce Arthritis Symptoms And Joint Pain – Expert

Anyone, at any age, can get arthritis, which causes the joints to swell up and hurt. However, what you drink could have a significant effect on your body. Drinking water can help reduce uncomfortable inflammation, says dietitian Sonya Angelone. Before you eat anything, she advised beginning each day with a glass of water. Water is regarded as “a magical elixir” that not only hydrates the body but also aids in the removal of toxins from the body. People frequently suffer from dehydration without even realizing it.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Lower My Blood Sugar Quickly and Naturally?

Keeping your blood sugar levels in the optimal range is very important. If your blood sugar levels are too high or too low, they can lead to health problems, like kidney diseases, vision loss, and heart disease. There are many quick and natural ways to lower your blood sugar levels....
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

The Best Exercises For A Pinched Nerve In Your Shoulder

A pinched nerve occurs when surrounding tissues in the body put too much pressure on a nerve, causing it to become compressed. This pressure can lead to tingling, numbness, and pain in the affected area and can occur anywhere in the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, pinched nerves are actually quite common, affecting around 85 out of 100,000 adults in the U.S. every year.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
WebMD

Sleep Apnea Can Trigger AFib, So Don’t Ignore It

Do you ever get jolted awake in the middle of the night and your heart’s racing (and it wasn’t from a dream)? Does your sleep partner or housemate complain about your snoring or snorting? Do you wake up with headaches? Or scariest of all scenarios, do you wake up in AFib when you were in normal rhythm when you went to bed, and the AFib resolves itself over the day?
HEALTH
Medical Daily

An Avocado A Day Keeps Bad Cholesterol At Bay: Study

Eating avocados daily can help keep all those nasty and bad LDL cholesterol at bay. This information comes from a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, where a team of researchers found that the participants who ate an avocado on a daily basis had significantly lower bad cholesterol levels, alongside an improvement in their diet quality.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Reasons Your Legs Feel Heavy and How to Get Relief

Notice your legs are feeling heavier than normal? Achiness isn't uncommon if you were on your feet for longer than normal or had an unusually active day. But if you consistently notice your legs feel heavy and swollen, you could be dealing with an underlying problem. Legs that feel like...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Rudner
Person
Francis Bacon
Person
Walter Raleigh
UPI News

Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease

That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds. Researchers found that people with PAD who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability. "Exercise that induces leg pain is beneficial, though difficult," said...
FITNESS
LiveScience

Does protein build muscle?

Does protein build muscle? The answer to this question is a resounding, ‘yes’. Muscle tissue is composed of a repeating structure of two protein filaments: myosin and actin. Myosin and actin filaments interact with each other to initiate muscle contractions and, over time, mechanical stress caused by constant movement will damage these protein filaments.
The Verge

FDA warnings aren’t stopping illicit weight-loss supplements

Warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration aren’t enough to push potentially dangerous weight loss supplements off the market, according to a new analysis published in JAMA. Dietary supplements fall into a regulatory grey area in the United States. They don’t have to be reviewed or approved by...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Ig Nobel Prizes#Dips#Triceps#Spanish#Republican#Democratic
Health Digest

When You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, This Is What Happens To You

Bone broth is both a recent health trend embraced by wellness enthusiasts and a long-time favorite home remedy favored by grandmothers. It is primarily known for its positive effect on joint health and fighting colds. However, bone broth's newfound popularity also comes from its numerous potential health benefits, which include boosting your bone health, aiding sleep and weight loss, and its purported anti-inflammatory effect (via Healthline).
FOOD & DRINKS
ScienceBlog.com

Prune consumption preserves hip bones in postmenopausal women

A study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MindBodyGreen

How Long Magnesium Supplements Stay In The Body + When To Take Different Forms

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Magnesium is important for everything from energy production to blood sugar regulation, so it makes sense that it's one of the most popular dietary supplements in the U.S. Those who take a magnesium supplement might be wondering how long the mineral tends to stay in their system and how much of it gets flushed out quickly.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Lowering Tyramine-Foods to Eat and Avoid

Tyramine is formed from the amino acid tyrosine and plays a role in blood pressure regulation. It is found naturally in the body and a variety of foods. People prone to migraines or those who take monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOI) may need to limit their intake of foods rich in tyramine.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Women's Health
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Nutrition Counseling in Youth With Prediabetes May Reduce Risk for Type 2

Attending nutrition counseling sessions may reduce the risk for developing type 2 diabetes in youth with prediabetes, according to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology. Prediabetes — elevated blood glucose that doesn’t meet the threshold for diabetes — appears to be on the rise in youth...
NUTRITION
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Loud Muscle Science, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Launch Sequence Capsules Due to the Presence of Undeclared Tadalafil in United States and Canada

Food recall news: Loud Muscle Science, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Launch Sequence Capsules Due to the Presence of Undeclared Tadalafil in United States and Canada. Hauppauge, NY, Loud Muscle Science, LLC is voluntarily recalling the following Launch Sequence products and lots listed in the table below to the consumer level. Laboratory analysis undertaken at the request of Loud Muscle Science, LLC found the products to be tainted with tadalafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The presence of tadalafil in the Launch Sequence products makes these products unapproved drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore, subject to recall.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Gene Promotes Muscle Strength When Switched On by Physical Activity

Researchers have identified a gene that promotes muscle strength when switched on by physical activity, unlocking the potential for the development of therapeutic treatments to mimic some of the benefits of working out. Published in Cell Metabolism, the University of Melbourne-led study showed how different types of exercise change the...
DENMARK
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
76K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy