ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

This Champions League winner looks unrecognisable after he came out of retirement to join new club

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THIS former Champions League winner looks unrecognisable after coming out of retirement to play in his native country of Ghana.

The 37-year-old is better known for his trophy-laden spell at Inter Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47p8r7_0gtBbkVy00
The Champions League winner plays for Hearts of Oak in Ghana Credit: TWITTER: SADDICK ADAMS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NioxB_0gtBbkVy00
Muntari's best spells came at both Inter and AC Milan Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sulley Muntari won eight major titles with Inter between 2008 and 2012.

That includes two Serie A titles and a Champions League.

The 84-cap former Ghana international retired from professional football in 2019.

That was after an unsuccessful spell with Albacete.

But after three years out, Muntari signed for Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak back in February.

Muntari will see out the remainder of the season with the local team and has appeared 11 times so far.

And he has ditched his usual short hair for a longer look with a beard.

The former Portsmouth ace and FA Cup winner isn't the only high profile former Ghanaian to return to his native country to play.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Asamoah Gyan - who has 109caps and 51 international goals - plays for Legon Cities FC.

Muntari's younger brother Sulley Muniru is also a professional footballer.

The 29-year-old has been playing for FK Minsk in Belarus.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asamoah Gyan
Person
Sulley Muntari
Person
Sulley Muniru
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Ghana Premier League#This Champions League#Serie#A Champions League#Albacete#Ghanaian#Legon Cities Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy