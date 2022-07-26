ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Here’s who’s raising the most funds in Thurston’s 22nd Legislative District primary races

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nq18B_0gtBawtf00
The Washington primary is Aug. 2, and so far, there are clear leaders in terms of campaign funds raised for the state’s 22nd Legislative District, which covers Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. ChrisBoswell Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are clear leaders in terms of campaign funding for the two House seats in the state’s 22nd Legislative District, which includes all of northern Thurston County, including Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater.

Rep. Jessica Bateman, a Democrat, is facing two challengers in the Aug. 2 primary for her Position 2 House seat. Six people are running for the Position 1 seat being vacated by Democrat Laurie Dolan, who announced early this year she would not run for re-election.

Position 1

In Position 1, a familiar face has raised the most funds, placing her well ahead of the other five candidates. Democrat Beth Doglio had received $82,604 in campaign donations as of July 20, more than twice the second largest amount of $37,158 raised by Maria Siguenza, who is also a Democrat according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Doglio served as a 22nd District representative starting in 2017, and Dolan was her seatmate. Doglio gave up her state seat in 2020 to run for the 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House, but lost to Marilyn Strickland, the former mayor of Tacoma.

Many of Doglio’s campaign donations are from individuals totaling $1,000 each, according to data from the PDC. Other donors include groups such as the Puget Sound Pilots PAC, Olympia Firefighters Local 468, and Washington Conservation Voters, of which Doglio is the founding director. All of these groups donated $1,000 for the primary election.

Doglio also is endorsed by Dolan and State Sen. Sam Hunt, D-according to the Thurston County Voters Pamphlet.

Most of Siguenza’s donations come from individuals totaling $1,000 or less. She also has received donations from the American Federation of Teachers and the Washington State Democratic Party.

This is the first time Siguenza has run for office, according to the voters pamphlet. She directs the State Commission on Hispanic Affairs and is involved in several groups, including the Poverty Reduction Work Group, Social Emotional Learning Advisory Committee and the Supplier Diversity Subcabinet.

Republican Loretta Byrnes is also in the running to replace Dolan. According to the PDC, she has raised $20,212. The largest donation she’s received is $1,500 from the Thurston County Republican Central Committee.

Byrnes hasn’t served in an elected position but she ran unsuccessfully for the legislature in 2016. She has worked for the State Department of Agriculture and the Thurston County Weed Board, as well as World Vision and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The three other candidates running for Dolan’s position have raised small amounts for their campaigns. Sarah Leon, a Democrat, has raised $4,125 so far. Sans Gilmore, a Republican, has raised $3,968. And Anthony Keen, another Democrat, has raised $1,341.

Position 2

Incumbent Democrat Jessica Bateman, a former council member and mayor pro tem in Olympia, is facing Republican Kate Plager and Democrat Kevin Young in the primary.

According to the PDC, Bateman has raised $44,367 in campaign donations. She has received numerous donations of $1,000 from groups such as the Washington State Medical Association, Gilead Sciences and the Thurston Lewis Mason Central Labor Council.

She also received donations from the Nisqually Indian Tribe and the Squaxin Island Tribe, as well as a $757 donation from the Washington State Democratic Party. According to the voters pamphlet, she’s endorsed by Lt. Governor Denny Heck, Sen. Hunt and Rep. Dolan, as well as elected officials from across Thurston County.

This is Plager’s first time running for an elected office. She has raised $5,405 almost entirely from individuals. The largest donation allowed is $1,000 from an individual, according to the PDC.

Plager has experience as a member of the Organized Council for Wise Leadership and the Community Juvenile Program, according to the voters pamphlet. Though she’s running as a Republican, her campaign website states she has been a Democrat most of her life. It also states she’s endorsed by Keith Swank, who’s running against Strickland for the 10th Congressional District.

Young does not have any campaign filings listed through the PDC. According to the voters pamphlet, he has no formal political experience but has experience as a biologist for the State Department of Fish and Wildlife and a wildlife and land manager for an air force base.

Comments / 0

Related
The Olympian

Letters to the editor for July 17

Let’s return Beth Doglio to the Legislature! Voters in the 22nd District have a unique opportunity to do so in the Aug. 2 primary election. We urge you to join us in voting for Beth Doglio for state representative. Beth was a key part of the 22nd District legislative team from 2017-2021. We served with her and know first-hand that she gets things done.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Thurston County, WA
Government
City
Tumwater, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lacey, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Heck
Person
Sam Hunt
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
CBS News

Congress races to get bills passed before recess

Congress is racing to pass key bills on its agenda, including legislation on same-sex marriage, computer chips and drug prices, before its August recess. Anthony Adragna, the author of POLITICO's Congress Minutes, joins CBS News to discuss some of the lawmakers' goals before break.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Local#Republican Primary#Politics State#Election State#Democrat#The U S House#Dolan And Stat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
144
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy