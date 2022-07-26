ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Thank them for blazing the trail': 50th anniversary of FBI's first female special agents

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WJLA) — The FBI marked a milestone in July 2022: the 50th anniversary of the first female special agents. It was July 1972 when Joanne Pierce Misko and Susan Roley Malone were sworn in as special agents. Then, in October of that year, they graduated from the FBI Training Academy...

