'Thank them for blazing the trail': 50th anniversary of FBI's first female special agents
By HEATHER GRAF
cbs2iowa.com
2 days ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The FBI marked a milestone in July 2022: the 50th anniversary of the first female special agents. It was July 1972 when Joanne Pierce Misko and Susan Roley Malone were sworn in as special agents. Then, in October of that year, they graduated from the FBI Training Academy...
J. Edgar Hoover, who served as FBI director for nearly half a century, said women could not be agents. Within weeks of his death, that changed, and the first female special agents of the modern era started their training. The first two female special agents were nicknamed "the Marine" and...
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
US Secret Service director James Murray is leaving to become Snap's security chief. The White House said his retirement was unrelated to the January 6 congressional hearings. Murray will report directly to Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel. The head of the US Secret Service, James Murray, is leaving the agency...
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was among 20 Republicans in the US House of Representatives to vote against a bill that reauthorises federal programmes to combat human trafficking. The Georgia congresswoman cast her vote on 26 July hours after accusing Democratic lawmakers of failing to combat trafficking and the...
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel claims she opened fire at the man because he had been molesting children at her day care, police said. According to WTTG and WTOP, D.C. police arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, on assault...
Carol Leonnig, Washington Post reporter and author of “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" joins Morning Joe to discuss Trump's Secret Service "There's an arrogance that runs through Secret Service, and an effort, always, to cover up anything that would be embarrassing, humiliating or anything that's bad about the president.," Leonnig says. "Remember, sometimes the Secret service becomes not just a protector of the president's body, but of the president's secrets." July 20, 2022.
This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The Secret Service is perhaps the most elite security force in the world, a group of trained professionals whose skills are matched only by their finely honed and celebrated paranoia. If you can picture a worst-case scenario, there are terrific odds that the team that lives on earpiece vibrations can beat your dystopian fantasy. It’s literally their job to ask what can possibly go wrong and then shift course to ensure their charges can make it through another day. If their issue wants to visit a war zone, the Secret Service can, with sufficient warning, get the package in and out before potential threats even know they’re in the theater. When those in the backseats are the President, Vice President, their families and—at times—their senior staffers, there’s not a lot of room for simply hoping for the best. Success is the only acceptable option.
Prosecutors revealed a new search warrant allowing a review of John Eastman's cell phone. Federal agents seized the phone last month as Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer, left a restaurant . Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his phone — an iPhone Pro 12. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday...
In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.
One person has been killed and nine others were injured after a lightning strike hit the Fort Gordon US Army base in Georgia, officials have said. The base, about seven miles west of Augusta and the South Carolina border, was hit by the lightning event on Wednesday at about 11.10am.US Army spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman told The New York Times that the deceased, who died of their injuries, had been hit while in the training area of the base. “It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this...
The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the destruction of Secret Service text messages that may have been relevant to inquiries about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. The results of the...
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago was executed Thursday night despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request for a stay. Officials said he was was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. after the start of execution was delayed by nearly three hours. James, 50, was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall, 26, in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters have said they would rather James serve life in prison, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that she planned to let the execution proceed. Prosecutors said James briefly dated Hall and he became obsessed after she rejected him, stalking and harassing her for months before killing her. On Aug. 15, 1994, after Hall had been out shopping with a friend, James forced his way inside the friend’s apartment, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Hall three times, according to court documents.
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Marc Short, who was a top staffer to Republican former Vice President Mike Pence, on Monday confirmed he had testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service has turned over a text message conversation from Jan. 6, 2021, to the congressional committee probing the Capitol attack and said it was trying to find out whether other texts may have been lost, according to a letter released by the agency on Wednesday.
A high-flying California man claiming to be a CIA operative drained at least two women’s bank accounts and maxed out their credit cards in the name of “national security,” spending more than $125,000 of their money on Ubers, booze, and fancy meals, according to the FBI. Kiernan...
As the congressional committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riots continues to unfurl across publicly broadcast hearings, more and more shocking information has come to light. Among the major revelations is that the text messages sent by Secret Service agents on and before the insurrection were missing due to a pre-planned “system migration.”
Comments / 0